Stockman | Ex-Chairman of the Board: Time has simply passed the department store

The name of the more than 160-year-old department store company Stockmann is changing to Lindex. The long-time chairman of the board believes that turning a department store brand into a successful e-commerce brand was an impossible task.

“When Stockmann was created back in the day, it was a fantastic thing. All the stuff was gathered under one roof, the premises were neat, there was crystal. That Stockmann has been loved and respected”, Kaj-Gustaf Bergh says.

He was CEO of Stockmann’s long-term main owner Konstsamfundet foundation from 2006 to 2018 and chairman of Stockmann’s board of directors until 2016.

Kaj-Gustaf Bergh photographed in 2015.

Bergh commented on Monday’s news that Stockmann is considering changing its name to Lindex. In this way, the over 160-year-old department store, known as a shopping place for even the elite of Helsinki, would turn into a Swedish clothing chain making affordable children’s and women’s clothing.

In the year 2007 Lindex, bought into Stockmann, has been keeping the whole company afloat for years, when the department store itself has made a loss. Thanks to Lindex’s value, the whole of Stockmann was also able to undergo corporate restructuring three years ago and was spared from bankruptcy.

The change is therefore very logical from the perspective of the company’s owners, but it is painful for many. For Helsinki residents of Bergh’s generation, Stockmann has meant countless memories, interesting meetings, shrimp sandwiches, the pulsating core of the city, where you ran into acquaintances even without an arranged meeting.

“Everyone would like Stockmann to exist, because everyone has some memories of it,” says Bergh.

Trading company however, does not live on nostalgia. It took Stockmann’s management a long time to understand that. Until recent years, the company’s management always presented new types of selection strategies at earnings briefings.

We tried to bring cheap chains and domestic small brands to the department store, and then we decided to return to the direction of luxury. Departments were moved from one place to another, and food facilities were enlarged. Still, no kommervenki has been able to restore such a large flow of customers that the store would have started to pay off in the old model.

Four years ago, a rescuer from the Talvivaara mining company, known as a miracle worker, was even hired as a rescuer Lauri Ratia. But even that didn’t help in the end.

Bergh according to me, time has simply passed the department store. The idea of ​​a one-stop-shop for everything is now a reality online. A physical department store cannot compete with the endless selection of online stores.

“The department store has moved online. The sheer amount of goods and their storage has made the idea of ​​a department store difficult,” says Bergh.

On the other hand, stores that only sell one own brand, such as Lindex, are successful today with a combination of online and brick-and-mortar stores. The real giants of e-commerce, such as Zalando or Amazon, on the other hand, offer a superior selection and logistics.

An actor like Stockmann doesn’t really have a place in either series.

Stockmann started investing in e-commerce late, but Bergh thinks that it would have been very difficult to succeed in the first place. A brand that is connected to a physical department store does not translate well to an online store brand.

“Quite a lot of department stores have tried it, but it hasn’t really been successful.”

At the very least, it would have required all of Stockmann’s resources. With hindsight, it is easy to see that conclusions should have been drawn long ago regarding the loss-making department store trade.

However, the company was so strongly tied to the department store property in the center of Helsinki, also mentally, that handing it over certainly seemed impossible. In some department stores, Stockmann also operated with long and expensive leases, which would have been expensive to get out of.

Stockmann’s the difficulties actually started already 16 years ago, i.e. before the supremacy of online shopping. 2007 was the peak of a long boom period. Stockmann bought Lindex at a high price. At the same time, it built a new shopping center in St. Petersburg and expanded the department store in the center of Helsinki. The company was heavily in debt.

The following year, the financial crisis and the Russian economic crisis hit. Both political and economic conditions in Russia began to become more unstable, and the company got into strange disputes in St. Petersburg. Russian customers still brought the company great turnover and profit for many years both in Russia and in Helsinki. Gradually, however, it faded.

Department store trade in Finland started to be affected in the 2010s by the entry of many foreign clothing chains into the market. Around the same time, the rush of online shopping also started.

The situation came to a head in 2014, when Stockmann’s result fell heavily to a loss due to Russia’s difficulties. The Russian department store business was sold in 2016 to a local operator at a loss.

In 2017, the company’s situation began to raise real concerns. Stockmann had large debts coming due and it was unclear where the company would find the money to pay them. The shopping center property built in St. Petersburg was sold for a purchase price of 171 million euros. The deal solved the acute crisis, but the alley-oop continued.

In spring The corona epidemic that started in 2020 was a decisive blow. Stockmann had to apply for corporate restructuring to avoid property crime.

During the restructuring, the rest of the properties were also put up for sale in order to pay off the debts. In the spring of 2022, the department store in the center of Helsinki was sold to Keva for only 400 million euros. Some of the debts were settled with shares, which diluted the ownership of the old owners.

After the restructuring, practically nothing remains of the company except the very profitable Lindex and a persistently loss-making department store whose value is questionable.

When the company’s name change and the possible sale of the department store business were reported on Monday, Stockmann’s share value rose. It clearly states that, from a financial point of view, the department store trade is no longer a burden for the company, which should be gotten rid of.

Would it in terms of department store sales, should have realized to draw conclusions already years ago?

Bergh reminds us of the ease of hindsight.

“People try to make the best possible decisions based on their current knowledge and skills. Today, it’s hard to even remember what the facts were ten years ago and to really understand why it was decided then, what was decided,” he says.

Work was also done on behalf of Tavaratalo-Stockmann, because it was such an important place for many people. Things other than cold numbers may have weighed in the consideration.

In light of the numbers, the mistakes have been terrible. Stockmann’s management has destroyed a huge amount of shareholder value with poorly timed investments and procrastination.

At the end of 2006, Stockmann’s market value was at its highest around two billion euros. On Monday, the combined value of the shares was just under 400 million euros.

Stockmann paid EUR 870 million for Lindex in 2007.

Stockmann’s the luck of the owners has been that Lindex has been managed since 2018 Susanne Ehnbåge has succeeded so well in his work. He phenomenally created a clothing chain through the corona crisis and created a successful e-commerce strategy for it. It gave department stores a grace period for years.

It ended last spring. The owners elected a CFO with a background as chairman of the board Sari Pohjonenand soon Ehnbåge was promoted to CEO of the entire company.

Although Monday’s announcement uses the words “under consideration” and “strategic options,” it is clear that the name change has the approval of the majority of owners. The department store will also definitely get rid of it one way or another sooner rather than later.

Kaj-Gustaf Bergh does not speculate on what will happen.

“That I do not know.”

The name change, on the other hand, shows how quickly even an iconic brand can lose its value and place in the hearts of customers. Up until now, many have surely thought that Stockmann as a name will not go anywhere. That may no longer be true either.