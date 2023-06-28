Stockholm | The Swedish police gave permission to burn the Koran outside the mosque

The Stockholm police have requested reinforcements from other parts of Sweden to the scene for the duration of the demonstration.

in Sweden the police have given permission to burn the Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm this afternoon. Swedish TV4 reports on the matter.

According to TV4’s news, the police have called reinforcements from other parts of Sweden to respond to possible disturbances during the event. The mosque is celebrating Eid al-Adha today, so there will probably be a lot of people there.

Based on the demonstration permit seen by Uutistoimisto TT, two people are expected to participate in the demonstration. The permission has been given to a person whose previously requested permission to burn the Koran outside the Iraqi embassy was doubted by the police.

However, the administrative court and later the chamber court acting as the second instance considered that the police had no grounds not to grant a permit.

for TV4 The organizer who commented on his application via text message calls the Koran a threat to, for example, democratic laws and Swedish values ​​and says it is even more dangerous than nuclear weapons. TV4 asked the organizer what he thinks about the sensation caused by smoking.

“What is sacred to some may not necessarily be sacred to others,” he replied.

According to a correspondent of the AFP news agency, several police cars were parked near the mosque early on Wednesday.

If burning takes place, reportedly the first since the courts ruled that police acted improperly in February when they banned two planned Koran burnings. The organization had applied for another permit.

The police justified their decisions with security concerns. In January, a Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan burned a Koran outside the Turkish embassy, ​​leading to weeks of protests and calls for a boycott of Swedish products. In addition, the case has made it difficult for Sweden to enter the military alliance NATO. The police considered the burning of the Koran to have made Sweden a more likely attack target than before.

Paludan has burned Korans in public places before.

Now the police say in their recent permit decision, based on the court’s decision, that the security threats associated with burning the Koran are not of such a nature that they can be used as a basis for rejecting the assembly permit.

The burning of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy, ​​for example, has sparked fierce debate and opposition. For example, the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that Sweden’s membership in NATO cannot be promoted as long as the burning of the Koran is allowed in the country. Turkey has also been angry with Sweden for the fact that the country has taken action against Kurdish groups at Turkey’s request.

Swedish politicians have criticized the burnings but also defended freedom of expression.