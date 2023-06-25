Stockholm | Serious roller coaster accident in Gröna Lund, one dead

According to SVT, the wagon fell from a height. There have been no problems with the carriage before, says the information manager of the amusement park.

One one person has died and another has been injured after a roller coaster carriage derailed at the Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, the Swedes say, among other things Expressen and SVT.

According to the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT, the carriage fell as a result of the derailment. SVT reporter visiting the park Jenny Lagerstedt says that his spouse saw the carriage fall from a height.

“Suddenly I heard a metallic thump and after that the riding equipment started shaking,” says Lagerstedt.

Aftonbladet there are police officers, rescue authorities, ambulances and an ambulance helicopter on the scene.

“The accident happened on the Jetline device. It’s not clear what exactly has happened, but several people have fallen,” the fire marshal on duty at the rescue service tells Aftonbladet.

Aftonbladet according to the rescuers tried to get the other people on the roller coaster down at noon.

According to eyewitnesses interviewed by the media, the park was emptied and closed shortly after the accident. One of the interviewees describes the atmosphere of the amusement park as “chaotic”.

According to an eyewitness interviewed by Aftonbladet, those present first heard three or four loud bangs.

“People started screaming like crazy and then running. At first we thought it was a shooting,” an eyewitness told the newspaper.

In the year Opened in 1988 and renovated in 2000, the Jetline roller coaster is, according to Gröna Lund’s website, 30 meters high and its maximum speed is 90 kilometers per hour.

The length of the track is 800 meters, and the person riding the trolley experiences an acceleration of 4.5 G at its highest.

For comparison, the Taiga roller coaster on Linnanmäki is 52 meters high and its maximum speed is 106 kilometers per hour.

Green Lund information manager of managing Parks and Resorts Scandinavia Annika Troselius tells Expressen that the causes of the events are now being investigated.

“Jetline is one of the cornerstones of Gröna Lund, and there have been no technical problems with the device. This device has worked exactly as it should. We are all shocked,” Troselius tells the newspaper.