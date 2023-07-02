After the success at home in Florence, the daughter of art hits the double in the Diamond League. Invasion of the track in the 400m hurdles by protesters, damaging the blue who finishes 4th

Under the pouring rain in Stockholm, Larissa Iapichino won the long women’s race in the seventh stage of the Diamond League with a time of 6.69 obtained in the last jump. In second place, with 6.66, the German Malaika Mihambo, Olympic gold in Tokyo, third the Serbian Ivana Spanovic-Vuleta. Before the final jump that gave her the victory, the twenty-year-old Florentine daughter of Fiona May was still in the lead after the 6.67 she had obtained on her fourth attempt.

Larissa had already won the stage in Florence. “It was a difficult race, with many difficulties, due to the adverse climate – she said immediately after the race to the microphones of Rai -. At first I didn’t know how to behave, but then instead I made some good measurements. I’m very happy: it’s It’s a good feeling to win in the Diamond League.” See also Rome, shock at Zaniolo's house: chased and threatened, the police intervene

Runway invasion — Very unlucky Alessandro Sibilio instead in the 400 meters hurdles race again in Stockholm. In the last part of the race a group of demonstrators In the last part of the demonstrators invaded the track disturbing the finish of the race. The most disadvantaged was Sibilio, second before the invasion and fourth at the end, hampered by the track invaders. Fortunately none of the athletes was injured despite the banner in the middle of the track in the full deceleration phase. Victory to Warholm, who was not bothered by the protest.

July 2, 2023

