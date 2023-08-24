Stockholm.. from steel to wood
Anika Annas, CEO of Swedish developer Artyom Lüneberg, was looking across the vast parking lot at Silka, on the southern outskirts of Stockholm. In its place will be a new eco-zone built of engineered wood, which the developer says will be the largest of its kind in the world. The neighborhood will have 7,000 offices and 2,000 homes, as well as shops and restaurants, and will rely on clean energy sources. Artium Lüneberg is launching this ambitious project during a volatile period in the Swedish real estate market. High inflation and interest rates have caused chaos in the real estate market this year, with several bankruptcies and housing depreciation.
This coupled with turmoil in timber prices, construction labor and a changing political climate, the new Swedish government is working less on environmental concerns. The plan for massive development of lumber – a class of wooden building components that are manufactured to be extremely strong – could become a global model, leading to wider use of the material, which advocates and researchers say could dramatically reduce cities’ carbon footprints. But first, it will have to contend with strong winds inside the country. “For sure, there is a lot of volatility at the moment,” says Ounass. But the real estate sector will definitely recover.
She added: “Homes are incredibly important, and there will be continued demand. We will start building in 2025 and tenants will move in a couple of years after that, so given the economic cycles, I think our timing could be perfect.”
She notes that the project will be built in stages, and that “Artyom Lüneberg” owns the land, which reduced the initial project costs. The most dangerous thing in the era of climate change, Anas says, is trying to maintain the status quo: “In a few years no one will care about buildings if they don’t think about sustainability.” In Sweden, CO2 emissions from construction are an obvious target. Globally, the sector is second only to transportation in terms of damage to the environment.
About 37% of global energy-related emissions came from construction and building operations in 2021, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. Cement alone contributes 8% of the world’s carbon emissions, more than three times what aviation contributes.
Stockholm Wood City is an example of how Sweden is transitioning from heavy steel and concrete to renewable wood. And no wonder. “Sweden is uniquely positioned to benefit from this global transformation,” says Per Hedberg, founder of Virkesbörsen, a digital marketplace for the Swedish wood industry with 50,000 customers. Almost all of the country consists of forests.
In June, construction professionals and officials from the US, UK, Ireland and Japan visited Sweden to witness its notable modern timber buildings, visiting the country’s first all-wooden skyscraper, featuring modular-style apartments, and a historic textile factory after a new timber-framed expansion in Stockholm. The trend is not only for architectural memorial buildings but for ordinary buildings as well. Even some supermarket chains are now built mostly of wood, according to Susan Rodenstam, head of Sweden’s National Agency for Modern Wood Buildings. Five years ago, the agency expected to double the number of wooden buildings that house many families.
The Rodenstam Agency – a comprehensive timber building organization – was founded with government support in 2005. It is just one example of how Sweden has combined its natural advantages and long traditions of timber house construction with a concerted effort to become a global center for modern timber construction. The government has updated regulations to allow wood buildings with multiple floors. (For many years, the building was not allowed to be more than two stories high.)
“There is also an important pool of talent across the entire supply chain, from the wood industry to architects, developers and urban planners,” says Karina Karlmann, head of research and business development at the state research institute Rise, who works with Artyom Lüneberg. In Stockholm Wood City. Landowners and lumber companies are also becoming more aware of environmental concerns, Hedberg says, in part because of extreme weather events such as Cyclone Gudrun in 2005, which destroyed more timber in Sweden than is normally recorded on an annual basis.
He says: “Many people prefer it [عملائنا] Using their wood in sustainable buildings rather than just seeing it used for toilet paper.” With the rise of skyscrapers made of wood (all-timber buildings) from Vienna to Sydney and from Seattle to Tokyo, Sweden has increased its exports of wood for buildings, especially to countries like France and the Netherlands, where government agencies now require the use of wood and biomaterials in public buildings. There is also growing demand from countries along the Pacific Rim, where wooden buildings are often preferred as more earthquake resistant.
But in Sweden, the industry is now facing a real estate crisis. High interest rates and inflation have been devastating to the real estate sector and may jeopardize green projects across the country. Higher interest rates have also pushed down housing prices, which has already slowed housing construction. “There is a risk that this crisis will delay the green transition in construction in Sweden,” says Rodenstam.
There is also a risk of brain drain, as developers put off big projects, and architects and highly skilled professionals start looking for work elsewhere.” Timber prices have also been volatile, with mounting post-pandemic inflation following the war in Ukraine, leading to sanctions on timber imports from Russia and Belarus. Hedberg expects a gradual increase in prices over the next few years. Martin Gillen*
