However, in their interview with Swedish Radio, experts questioned the methodology of these violations, including the detention of ISIS families in camps, and the arrest of those who cooperated with the organization. In turn, Paul Levin, director of the Institute for Turkey Studies at Stockholm University, refuted the decision, stressing that there is no justification for the claim that Kurdish forces committed widespread and systematic violations of human rights.

It is noteworthy that the immigrants whose applications for granting citizenship were rejected, are those who have permanent residence permits in Sweden, and they are linked in some way with the three parties, namely the People’s Protection Units ( YPG)And its political wing, the Democratic Union Party, and the Syrian Democratic Forces, which the Swedish government describes as its ally in the war against ISIS, according to the investigation.

The law is against morality

Mats Rosenqvist of the Migration Agency considered that it is morally wrong to deprive anyone who fought ISIS of citizenship, but the morals are different from the law, noting that the error lies in Swedish law and not in his person.

For his part, a fighter in the Syrian Democratic Forces, who preferred to be called Barkhdan Kobani, told Sky News Arabia, who is one of the people who were deprived of Swedish citizenship, and he was wounded during the battles to liberate Kobani, and lost his arm during the fierce battles waged by ISIS against his city and sought refuge in Sweden after That his brother was killed and injured.

Kobani added that Swedish laws are unjust against the Kurds, as they accuse the Kurdish organizations of committing systematic violations because they detained ISIS families in al-Hol camp, and arrested thousands of its terrorist gunmen in prisons, and said, “Does Sweden wait for the Kurds to open prisons for ISIS fighters to flee to Europe?” And they commit their crimes against the Europeans…the Kurdish fighters rid the world of terrorism and they deserve justice.”

Kobani said, “The Swedish government’s decision is against morals by all accounts, as it considers everyone who has ties to the Kurdish fighters in Syria accused of committing violations even though they fought ISIS, and instead of honoring them, they are depriving them of citizenship and the right of citizenship.”

Re-examine the decision after its denunciation

The Swedish Migration Service pledged to reconsider its recent decision to deprive Syrian Kurds who fought in the ranks of the Syrian Democratic Forces or dealt in some way with the Kurdish People’s Protection Units in northern Syria.

The decision met with a wave of anger and negative reactions in Sweden, where “Madeleine Sedelst” of “Amnesty” denounced in press statements the decisions of the Swedish Migration Service, calling for the issue to be raised for discussion at higher legal levels, and added that the Migration Agency should study cases of this type individually. .

Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde also condemned the decision, which she described as bad, stressing that the Syrian Democratic Forces are a reliable ally in the region and in the war against ISIS.

The specialist in international law, “Samir Ahmed” believes that the Swedish government and the Immigration Department will re-examine its decision, and may change its implementation, especially since the decision received negative responses among officials and politicians in Sweden. He added, in his speech to Sky News Arabia, that the issues that turn into a public opinion issue in Sweden achieve their desired results, and put those responsible for it before the option of returning and reversing the implementation of a law that contradicts the principles of the European state, which has adopted humanity as its main slogan.

friendly relations

Relations between Sweden and the Syrian Democratic Forces are characterized by cordial relations after several meetings during the current year that brought together Swedish military, political and diplomatic delegations with politicians and military leaders from the Syrian Democratic Forces and its political wing, the Syrian Democratic Council, where the Swedish Minister of Defense “Peter Holtqvist” met with Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces Several times, during which they discussed the files of terrorism and the war against ISIS and support for the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Swedish Foreign Minister “Ann Linde” also met several times with officials of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which Sweden considers a strong ally in the war against ISIS.