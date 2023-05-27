Stockholm, airport train derails at dawn: there are injured

Train crash at dawn in Stockholm, Sweden. An Arlanda Express train, which connects the city center with the main airport, derailed with 70 people on board. The train went off the tracks but did not capsize. According to Swedish media reports, two people were injured.

The accident occurred at 4:40 this morning and the evacuation operation was completed at 6:00. The reasons for the accident are yet to be ascertained. All trains between Stockholm and Arlanda Airport are currently suspended.