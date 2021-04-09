Youssef Al-Bustanji (Abu Dhabi)

Local stocks continued to record more gains, during last week’s sessions, due to the availability of high liquidity and the presence of an effective market maker, which contributed to increasing investor confidence in the performance of companies and the national economy of the UAE.

The listed stocks achieved market gains of about 31 billion dirhams during the last five sessions, bringing the total market value of the two markets to 1.252 trillion dirhams, by the end of last week.

The rewarding cash dividends announced by the public shareholding companies came much better than expectations, despite the effects of the Corona pandemic on the business sector and investment in 2020, all of which have strengthened confidence in local markets and the companies listed in them.

The total value of trading in the two markets amounted to about 4.8 billion dirhams, which is considered an indication of the availability of sufficient liquidity for trading, which sends a message of reassurance to local and foreign investment funds, on the increasing depth of the market.

Last week, the Abu Dhabi capital market witnessed one of the most profitable weeks, as the market value of the local companies listed in the market rose by 29.2 billion dirhams to touch the 900 billion dirhams barrier, reaching 894 billion dirhams, which is a record historical level for the market value of listed companies, compared to 864.8 billion dirhams. Market position at the end of the previous week.

The level of liquidity available for trading remained high in the Abu Dhabi market during the past five sessions, with a total trading value of about 4.27 billion dirhams that were traded through 11965 deals concluded during the week, with a result of circulation of 702.3 million shares.

As for the general market index, it rose by 1.98% during the week to reach 6059 points by the end of last Thursday, compared with 5,941.5 cats at the end of the previous Thursday.

The rise in the market came with strong support from foreign investors whose net purchases amounted to 202 million dirhams during the week, distributed among Arab investors who increased the value of their investment portfolios by 24.5 million dirhams, while non-Arab foreign investors increased their balance by a new value of 188.4 million dirhams. The outcome of their trading last week was a net sell of 11.1 million dirhams.

The trading also recorded a great activity for individuals dealing in the market, as the value of their trades amounted to about 50 million dirhams net purchase, through which about 26.1 million new shares were added to the individual investment portfolios.

The share of First Abu Dhabi Bank topped the list of the most traded companies in the market during the past week, with a trading value of 1.082 billion dirhams, and the stock closed at a price of 14.38 dirhams, followed by trading on the share of the International Holding Company at a value of 988 million dirhams, which closed at a price of 87.5 dirhams, then Aldar Real Estate With a trading value of 895 million dirhams, and its share closed at a price of 3.63 dirhams per share, trading on the shares of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution acquired 356 million dirhams, and the company’s share closed at 4.4 dirhams per share.

The dealers traded on Agthia shares amounted to about 187 million dirhams, and the company’s share closed at 6.58 dirhams per share.

As for the Dubai Financial Market, the market has derived relative support from the purchase of individuals and citizen investors, as the market value of companies listed on the market increased by approximately 2 billion new dirhams, to reach 358.5 billion dirhams at the close of last Thursday’s session, compared with 356.5 billion dirhams at the end of the previous week.

The general market index rose by about 25.2 points to the level of 2582.9 points at the end of last week, compared with 2557.7 points at the end of last Thursday.

The total value of trading in the market reached 577 million dirhams over the five sessions.

Market data shows that local investors pumped about 57.7 million dirhams of new investments that were added to their investment portfolio during the week, as well as individual investors, whose transactions amounted to about 84.4 million dirhams, net buying over the five sessions.