Week of strong swings in world markets, amid inflationary tensions that have resurfaced in the US, in addition to investors’ fear of the end of debt purchases by the Bank of England.

All seasoned with a new political upheaval in the United Kingdom after the decision of the Government of Liz Truss to dismiss its finance minister, Kwasi Kwarten, architect of the tax reduction plan that the prime minister was forced to withdraw due to market pressure and the main international organizations.

The cocktail of references did not bode well for the markets. However, recent declines have left many stocks at levels that may be attractive. So in the last two sessions, European investors have dedicated themselves to taking positions in them. After six consecutive sessions down, the Ibex-35 rose 1.2% on Thursday and 0.4% on Friday, limiting its weekly fall to 0.72%.

The selective thus manages to stay on the verge of 7,400 points, a level that experts hope to consolidate if the start of the business results season on Wall Street–and the forecasts that managers offer for the final stretch of the year–allow it.

The biggest increases on Friday were recorded by Naturgy (+4.23%), Endesa (+3.85%), Red Eléctrica (+2.98%) and Enagás (+2.87%), while the lower part of the table was led by Fluidra (-4.10%), Acerinox (-2.22%), CaixaBank (-1.54%), ArcelorMittal (-1.23%), Repsol (-1.22%) and Melia (-1.10%).

maximum caution



Experts agree that prudence should prevail when making investment decisions in the coming days. In fact, most attribute the rebound in the stock markets at the end of this one to a purely technical situation, which also coincides with less tension in the fixed-income markets.

The yield of the bonds (which moves inversely to the price) returns to give up positions. For example, the interest on the US ten-year bond has gone from exceeding 4% to trading at 3.9% in just one day, while in Europe, that of the German bond also fell to around 2%.

But beware. The managers insist that the tension will continue to be very present on the trading floors. “Given the weakness in these markets and the huge uncertainty surrounding the UK government’s ability to deliver a credible new fiscal package later this month, the risk is that volatility will persist and the Bank of England will be forced to intervene new”, they indicate from the firm Abrdn. Without forgetting the weight that the process of monetary tightening by central banks still represents for investors.

Meanwhile, in the raw materials market, the price of oil maintains slight increases, with a barrel of Brent, a reference in Europe, trading at 94 dollars, while the US West Texas is around 89 dollars.