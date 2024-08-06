Tokyo Stock Exchange traders. Willy Kurniawan (REUTERS)

Equity markets have emerged from the induced coma caused by the sharp falls on Black Monday and have managed to regain some momentum. The strong rise in Asian stock markets, where the main Japanese index, the Nikkei, has advanced 10.2% in its best session since 2008, and the good start on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 advancing 1.3% at the close of the European stock markets, has allowed the main markets on the old continent to limit their falls. In the Spanish market, the Ibex has lost 0.3%.

The fear of a crash landing for the global economy, which has caused investors to now see the glass half empty and consider it necessary to accelerate interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, was added yesterday to the strong reversal of the carry trade The yen crisis led to a sharp sell-off of assets around the world to repay the money borrowed, with the subsequent appreciation of the Japanese currency following the rate hike by the Bank of Japan, which has made repayment even more expensive. The direct impact on global equities resulted in a 3% loss on the MSCI World, which in hard currency terms meant the disappearance of 2.2 trillion dollars of stock market value.

From the Swiss asset manager Lombard Odier, its Global CIO (Chief Investment Officer), Michael Strobaek, sums up that “last week’s disappointing US labour market report sealed a change in sentiment in the markets that had already begun to take shape during the summer. In just a few days, financial markets went from discounting an impeccable soft landing scenario for the US economy to fearing a hard landing and increased risks of recession.” However, he recognises that the recent falls “may be exaggerated by the extreme positioning of investors, low liquidity during the summer and geopolitical risks.”

Following the sharp falls of the so-called Black Monday, investors have opted to take advantage of the low prices on Asian stock markets, with increases of 10.2% on the Japanese Nikkei index, and 9.3% on the Japanese Topix. The performance of the European stock market has been rather anemic, with the Euro Stoxx 50 losing 0.1%, the French CAC losing 0.3% and the German DAX losing 0.1%. The red numbers were 0.3% in the case of the Spanish Ibex, weighed down by the performance of Inditex and the banking sector. The textile giant has lost 0.8% together with BBVA, while Santander has lost 0.6%.

The strong sales recorded on Monday were, however, taken advantage of by institutional investors. According to JP Morgan strategists, net purchases of around 14 billion dollars were made by this type of investor, compared to the strong outflows made by small savers. Along these lines, Amundi estimates that a peak in volatility such as that recorded yesterday, where the Vix reached over 65 points at times, “could justify a reduction in risk as a precaution, but these movements could create opportunities in developed markets, particularly in equities.”

Likewise, Manuel Pinto, market analyst, believes that “yesterday’s corrections were exaggerated, leaving very attractive buying levels. Although the economic situation seems to have worsened in recent weeks, for the moment we cannot say that we are in a bearish scenario.” HSBC is less euphoric, where they point out that “it is still too early to buy, but the fundamentals remain largely favourable.”

With several uncertainties still to be resolved, Paolo Zanghieri, senior economist at Generali AM, acknowledges that “in the short term, markets remain at risk, as high risk positions may need more time to reverse,” although he points out that the investment mantra is that “panic is the enemy of good decisions.” Among the most cautious analysts are those at Banca March, who maintain their advice to underweight equities, believing that volatility will continue in the short term and that corrections could extend. “After the recent falls, we recommend waiting for signs of stabilization,” they point out.

In Europe, the biggest gainers of the day were in the technology sector, which rose 1.7%. The correction, however, would have served to make these companies more attractive after the analysis firms warned of their high valuations. Deutsche Bank believes that European technology companies have recovered some of the shine lost by this year’s rally and has raised its recommendation on the sector to neutral. They estimate that this type of company will once again grow above the market in the second half of the year and consider that their valuations are now more reasonable. Among their preferred stocks are ASML, SAP and Capgemini, with upside potential of up to 50% in the case of ASML.

The falls in equity were accompanied on Monday by significant declines in debt yields, with the yield on the US ten-year bond falling below 3.8%, to levels not seen in more than a year. On Tuesday it recovered to 3.86% due to the reduced probability of sharp interest rate cuts. Faced with possible new episodes of turbulence, analysts maintain their preference for high-quality corporate debt (investment grade), which was already one of the main bets for this year. Among currencies, the yen has recovered 0.7% against the dollar.

Among commodities, the barrel of Brent crude oil has recovered to the $76 level as the worst fears of a slowdown in the US economy have faded and investors’ appetite for risk has returned, despite the fact that they are weighing up the instability in the Middle East and not ruling out retaliation against Iran by Israel.

