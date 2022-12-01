Stock markets, Europe on the rise. At Piazza Affari they shine Amplifon, Cnh, Diasorin

The words of the president of the American central bank Jerome Powell they ease the tension on the European markets, instilling optimism. The number one of Fed in fact, he declared yesterday that “we are approaching the level of restriction sufficient to reduce inflation”, predicting a soft landing” for the US economy.

Backed by dove turn by Powell, the European stock markets therefore closed the session higher with the exception of London which drops 0.19% to 7,560 points. TO Frankfurt the Dax rises by 0.65% to 14,488 points, a Paris the Cac advanced by 0.23% to 6,753 points. There Milan Stock Exchange closed the fourth weekly session up with the Ftse Mib at +0.31% and 24,685 points. Business Square it therefore took advantage of the echo of the rise of Wall Street as well as the news from China on an easing of the restrictive measures for the Covid lockdowns.

On the price list, highlighted Stm (+2.32%) which benefits from the reawakening of the technology sector throughout Europe. Energy boosters, con Triad +1.97%, snam +0.47%, Is in the +2.26%, A2A +1.06%, but not for oil, with Eni -1.63% and Tenaris -2.33%.

Banks in trouble, with Unicredit -3.64%, Understanding -1.77%, bpm -2.42%, while Monte Paschi rose 0.33% after more than 4,000 employees exited in December and a consequent drop in costs. Among other blue chips Tim recovers (+3.69%) after yesterday’s drop, while the single network dossier resets and starts over after the government’s position. Good Ferrari (+1.98%), Moncler (+1.69%), Pirelli (+2.03%), starting point Diasorin (+3.78%), Cnh on +2.46%. Juventus it closed at +1.83%.

New flare up on the price of gaswhich has reached 165 euros per megawatt hour Amsterdam ttfand then return to lower levels. The value of the Petroleumwith Brent and Wti registering the plus sign. Eurozone manufacturing PMI it stands at 47.1, just below the preliminary reading of 47.3. In sharp decline spread between BTPs and Bunds Germans, which drops below 180 basis points. The yield on ten-year bonds also fell, to around 3.7%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

