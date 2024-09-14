Yousef Al Bustanji (Abu Dhabi)

New York stock markets rose to record highs in mid-July 2024, and the US dollar fell against many other currencies, when former US President Donald Trump (who had the slogan America First) succeeded in officially renominating himself for the US presidential elections against Joe Biden, who was then seeking to win a second presidential term.

But shortly after, markets fell again, while the dollar caught its breath and regained its stability, when the Democratic Party chose Kamala Harris (who still respects America’s responsibilities towards its allies) instead of Biden, as its presidential candidate to confront Trump, and losses in the markets increased when several opinion polls showed Harris ahead of Trump.

On August 5, 2024, investors witnessed what became known as “Black Monday” in global stock markets, “one of their worst days” after incurring billions in losses.

But a question arises: How can markets record their highest historical levels in mid-July 2024 and then return to this sudden “collapse” in early August? And can global economic indicators change so quickly, and major economies shift from recovery and growth to recession or depression, within three weeks or a month?!

This is certainly illogical. In fact, the movement of global stock markets over the past two months has sent an important message to global markets, the essence of which is that the upcoming US elections will put the world at a crossroads, and that the choices may all be difficult, whoever wins.

The upcoming US presidential election is expected to have a significant impact on global financial markets, with political uncertainty likely to increase market volatility, says John Plassard, senior investment adviser at Mirabaud, an international banking group based in Geneva, Switzerland.

“Stock markets have always been strongly affected in the months leading up to and immediately following elections, as investors tend to reallocate their portfolios based on the expected economic policies of candidates, whether in terms of tax, trade or spending policies,” he told Al-Ittihad. “Specific sectors such as healthcare, technology and energy may see sharp price changes depending on the election results. A more pro-business candidate could boost sectors such as fossil fuels and technology, while a candidate focused on climate change could boost renewable energy stocks,” Plassar said. Global markets, particularly in emerging economies, are expected to face further pressure from changes in US trade policies and potential shifts in international relations, Plassar said. As the world’s largest economy, shifts in US fiscal and trade policies are reflected in economies around the world, impacting currency markets, bond yields and financial markets abroad.

For his part, Daniel Murray, executive vice president of investment and global head of research at AFG, the global banking group specializing in banking and asset management based in Zurich, says that there are still significant doubts about the outcome of the US election.

“The years in which the US presidential elections were held have always witnessed an increase in volatility during the last quarter, and there is no indication that this year will be an exception. In the short term, these elections are likely to pose challenges to the markets, but after they are over, the focus will return to the fundamentals,” he added to Al-Ittihad.

Murray predicted that a Trump victory would have a short-term positive impact on stocks, while the market could see some decline if Harris wins, due to tax hike policies.

“Regardless of who wins, the budget deficit is expected to continue to be large, putting upward pressure on government bond yields, and this deficit could increase if Trump wins, which in turn is an additional risk factor in bond markets,” he said.

Normand Villamin, chief strategist at Union Bancaire Privee, one of Switzerland’s largest private banks, noted that the 2024 US presidential election campaigns are ignoring the financial challenges facing the US economy, which will put a lot of pressure on the next US president, and the repercussions of this neglect are now clearly evident in the markets.

“Following strong expected returns in stocks and credit in the run-up to the elections and into August, investors in the coming months should focus on risk management and carefully consider their options regarding the sectors, stocks and currencies they plan to invest in in 2025 as the election results become clearer. Given the economic volatility expected at the start of the new year, gold and hedge funds may be safe investment options,” he told Al-Ittihad.

In this regard, Dr. Sherine Farouk, Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Projects and International Relations, Professor of Finance and Accounting at Abu Dhabi University, stressed the interconnected relationship between politics and economics, indicating that the level of countries’ attractiveness to investment and their ability to attract foreign investors and capital depends primarily on the nature of the laws and legislations adopted by countries, which reflect the orientations of the country’s political system.

Dr. Farouk also explained in an interview with Al-Ittihad that many government procedures affect investors’ decisions and the attractiveness of the market for investment, especially in the field of reducing bureaucracy and facilitating government procedures.

In short, the political orientation of governments is reflected in the markets directly or indirectly, through the nature of international relations and the relationship with foreign trading partners, and through the limits of their intervention in the economy, financial and monetary policies, and the scope of influence of the public sector and government companies.

However, knowing the limits of the link between political developments and the movement of stock markets requires a deep understanding of the mechanisms of stock markets, the forces affecting the movement of markets, the mechanisms of investment decision-making, as well as the technical and technological aspects of their work. All of these are factors that largely control market trends and the nature of their movement.

When talking about stock markets, as is known, from a technical standpoint, investors decide to buy or sell a particular stock based on the company’s historical data, their expectations of the levels of safety and stability of its performance, their expectations of the levels of profits that can be achieved, or the losses incurred, the size of cash dividends, stock turnover rates, profitability multiples, the ratio of shareholders’ equity to market value, as well as overall performance, and other criteria and indicators that investors rely on to measure the levels of confidence in a particular company to make an investment decision or not.

According to the historical movement of many global stock exchanges, there is “a lot of politics” in the performance of the economy in general and stock markets in particular. In fact, political factors are often decisive in determining investors’ decision to go to a particular market rather than another. In principle, investors cannot inject large amounts of liquidity into the market of a politically unstable country, or a country threatened by political conflicts, even if this country is a gold or oil mine.