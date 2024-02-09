Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2024 – 4:37

São Paulo, 02/09/2024 – Stock exchanges in Asia and the Pacific ended trading this Friday on a marginal rise, following slight gains on Wall Street, amid holidays that kept markets closed in several parts of Asia.

The Japanese Nikkei index rose 0.09% in Tokyo, to 36,897.42 points, a new high in 34 years, supported by shares of companies that released positive balance sheets, such as Daifuku (+13%) and SoftBank Group (+8.7 %). Over the week, the Nikkei accumulated an increase of 1.31%.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the black for the third consecutive session, with gains led by the technology sector. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.07% in Sydney, to 7,644.80 points. During the week, however, the index registered a loss of 0.71%.

The subdued risk appetite in the Asia and Pacific region came after New York stock markets rose slightly yesterday, with new closing records for the Dow Jones and S&P 500.

In mainland China, as well as Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea, markets were closed today due to New Year holidays.

