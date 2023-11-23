Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/23/2023 – 6:03

By Gabriel Bueno da Costa*

São Paulo, 11/23/2023 – Asian stock markets had positive trading this Thursday, with gains including in Shanghai. Tokyo, however, did not operate, due to a holiday in Japan.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed up 0.60%, at 3,061.86 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which has a smaller scope, rose 0.82%, to 1,921.43 points. The Chinese stock market was supported by further stimulus measures for China’s real estate sector. In Shenzhen, there have been recent moves to relax requirements on purchasing a second home, and sentiment was also supported by news earlier this week of a list of companies in the sector that could receive loans, drawn up by authorities. Among stocks in focus, automakers and auto parts companies fared well, with Chongqing Changan Automobile up 6.75% and Huayu Automotive Systems up 2.1%. Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic gained 1.4%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index registered a gain of 0.13%, at 2,514.96 points, in a mixed picture for shares, but with shares in the financial and automotive sectors supporting the upward movement. Hyundai Motor rose almost 1.% and Kia, 1.7%. Among banks, Shinhan Financial rose 0.3% and Hana Financial, 1.2%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.99% to 17,910.84 points. In Taiwan, Taiex fell 0.09%, to 17,294.55 points.

In Oceania, in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 index registered a drop of 0.62%, at 7,029.20 points. Losses were widespread, including in the energy sector. Origin Energy fell 1.1% and Chalice, 5.5%, among stocks in focus.

* With information from Dow Jones Newswires