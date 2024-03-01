Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/03/2024 – 5:46

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 03/01/2024 – Stock markets in Asia and the Pacific closed mostly higher this Friday, with records in Tokyo and Sydney and those in China advancing in anticipation of more stimulus measures and following data on manufacturing activity.

Leading the gains in the Asian region, the Japanese Nikkei index rose 1.90% in Tokyo, to 39,910.82 points, a new historic peak, with the help of shares in the electronics and financial sectors.

In mainland China, markets extended gains from the previous session, as investors digested divergent manufacturing indicators and continued to bet that the country's leaders will take new stimulus initiatives at meetings that begin next week. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.39%, at 3,027.02 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite advanced 1.08%, at 1,725.39 points.

For HSBC analysts, authorities in Beijing should take a more proactive fiscal stance, during the so-called annual plenary sessions, and offer a more concrete plan to support Chinese stock markets, which have faced recent turbulence.

In the macroeconomic sphere, official research showed that the Chinese industrial PMI fell slightly in February, to 49.1, contradicting stability forecasts and remaining below the 50 mark that suggests a contraction in manufacturing activity. The S&P Global/Caixin survey showed a slight increase in China's industrial PMI last month, to 50.9, dodging expectations of a fall and signaling an expansion in activity. In a note to customers, Commerzbank highlighted that the surveys have different profiles and that the official reading is more comprehensive.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng rose 0.47% in Hong Kong to 16,589.44 points, but South Korea's Kospi fell 0.37% in Seoul to 2,642.36 points and the Taiex fell 0.37% in Seoul to 2,642.36 points. 16% in Taiwan, at 18,935.93 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market ended the session at an all-time high, driven by shares related to lithium and technology. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.61% in Sydney, to an unprecedented score of 7,745.60.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires