São Paulo, 03/21/2024 – Stock markets in Asia and the Pacific closed mostly higher this Thursday, one day after the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) reaffirmed its projection that it will cut interest rates three times this year and at the same time leave your rates unchanged.

Returning from a holiday in Japan, the Nikkei index rose 2.03% in Tokyo, to a new all-time high of 40,815.66 points, while the South Korean Kospi jumped 2.41% in Seoul, to 2,754.86 points, the Hang Seng advanced 1.93% in Hong Kong, to 16,863.10 points, and Taiex registered a gain of 2.10% in Taiwan, to 20,199.09 points.

As widely expected, the Fed kept interest rates at current levels for the fifth time in a row, but also reiterated its forecast that it will cut rates three times this year, consolidating bets that the initial cut will come in June. The Fed's announcement, which was considered more “dovish” (favorable to granting stimulus) than expected, took Wall Street to new historic closing highs yesterday.

In mainland China, however, markets had slight losses today, ignoring not only the Fed but also new signs that the PBoC – the Chinese Central Bank – plans to ease its monetary policy. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.08% to 3,077.11 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite fell 0.13% to 1,804.31 points. Durable goods stocks, such as Midea (-2.15%), and telecommunications stocks, such as China Mobile (-1%), weighed on business.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market followed the euphoria with the Fed and had its best trading session in almost seven weeks. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.12% in Sydney, to 7,782.00 points.

