By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 11/08/2023 – Stock markets in Asia and the Pacific closed without a single direction this Wednesday, amid renewed fears about the outlook for interest rates in the US and waiting for new inflation data from China.

The Japanese index Nikkei fell 0.33% in Tokyo today, to 32,166.48 points, while the Hang Seng fell 0.58% in Hong Kong, to 17,568.46 points, and the Kospi lost 0.91% in Seoul, in its second negative session after the jump of almost 5.7% at the beginning of the week, when the ban on short selling of shares temporarily came into force again in South Korea.

Yesterday, Federal Reserve officials – such as Neel Kashkari, head of the Minneapolis district, and director Michelle Bowman – suggested that more interest rate hikes may be necessary to combat US inflation, although the Fed has once again left its key rates unchanged last week.

Several other Fed officials speak this Wednesday, including the president of the American Central Bank, Jerome Powell.

In mainland China, markets were mixed for the second day in a row. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.16% to 3,052.37 points, but the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite secured a modest gain of 0.14% to 1,920.84 points. Late tonight, Chinese figures on consumer (CPI) and producer (PPI) inflation for October will be released.

Taiex was also in the black in Taiwan, up 0.33%, at 16,740.83 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market had a positive performance, thanks to the recovery in shares of large domestic banks. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.26% in Sydney, to 6,995.40 points.

