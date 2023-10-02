Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/10/2023 – 5:30

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 10/02/2023 – Stock markets in Asia and the Pacific closed without a single direction this Monday, on a day of restricted liquidity amid holidays in China and other parts of Asia.

In Tokyo, Japan’s Nikkei index fell 0.31% today to 31,759.88 points, driven by falls in technology and energy stocks as initial enthusiasm over the reversal of a US government shutdown and The improvement indicated by the Tankan survey on confidence in Japan’s industrial sector ended up dissipating.

On the other hand, the Taiex advanced 1.24% in Taiwan, to 16,557.31 points, after data showed that China’s official industrial PMI rose to 50.2 in September, remaining above the 50 mark that indicates expansion in manufacturing activity for the first time in six months.

The Chinese and Hong Kong markets, as well as those in South Korea, did not operate today due to holidays.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the red, awaiting the first interest rate decision from the Central Bank of Australia (RBA) under its new president, Michele Bullock, to be announced in the first hour of this Tuesday (03) . The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.22% in Sydney, to 7,033.20 points.

