By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 04/02/2024 – Stock markets in Asia and the Pacific closed without a single direction this Tuesday, with gains led by Hong Kong amid enthusiasm over Xiaomi's debut in the electric vehicle market.

On the return of the Easter holiday, the Hang Seng index rose 2.36% in Hong Kong, to 16,931.52 points, as Xiaomi's shares jumped 8.97% after the Chinese cell phone and electronics company launched its first car electricity last week.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose marginally 0.09% in Tokyo to 39,838.91 and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.19% in Seoul to 2,753.16, with both indices supported by shares linked to chips, while Taiex registered a gain of 1.21% in Taiwan, at 20,466.57 points.

On the other hand, markets in mainland China were in the red, interrupting a sequence of three positive trading sessions. The Shanghai Composite showed a slight drop of 0.08%, to 3,074.96 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite fell 0.53%, to 1,779.69 points. Technology and real estate stocks weighed on business.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market also showed a negative performance when resuming business after the Easter holiday. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.11% in Sydney, to 7,887.90 points, amid doubts about when the local central bank will be able to start reducing interest rates, after reaching an all-time high in the previous session, the last of the first quarter.

