Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/26/2024 – 6:13

By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 03/26/2024 – Stock markets in Asia and the Pacific closed without a single direction this Tuesday, with some markets supported by chip stocks and the real estate sector.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.17% to 3,031.48 points and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite advanced 0.18% to 1,752.29 points, a day after the governor of the Chinese central bank (PBoC) , Pan Gongsheng, point out “some positive signs” in the real estate market. Also in reaction to the comment, the Hang Seng rose 0.88% in Hong Kong, to 16,618.32 points, amid the good performance of developers Country Garden (+2%) and Sunac China (+1.75%) .

In Tokyo, the Japanese Nikkei was practically stable today, with a marginal drop of 0.04%, at 40,398.03 points, as the advance in shares linked to semiconductors offset falls in shares of banks and the railway industry, a day after the stock of American memory chip maker Micron Technology jumped 6.3% in New York to a record high, in its seventh consecutive session of gains, given expectations of solid future demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

In the South Korean market, the Kospi was also boosted by semiconductor shares buoyed by Micron, advancing 0.71% in Seoul to 2,757.09 points. In Taiwan, on the other hand, Taiex registered a modest drop of 0.33%, to 20,126.49 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market was in the red, pressured by shares of large mining companies and banks. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.41% in Sydney, to 7,780.20 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires