By Sergio Caldas*

São Paulo, 03/19/2024 – Stock exchanges in Asia and the Pacific closed without a single direction this Tuesday, after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years, ending a long-standing negative rate policy date. In Australia, the local central bank left its interest rates unchanged.

In a widely expected decision, the BoJ raised its base interest rate to a range of 0% to 0.1% – the first increase since 2007 – after keeping it at -0.1% for more than eight years. Subsequently, however, BoJ President Kazuo Ueda reinforced that monetary conditions will remain accommodative.

Following the BoJ, the Japanese stock index Nikkei rose 0.66% in Tokyo, to 40,003.60 points, with gains led by shares in the real estate sector.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets were in the red. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.72% to 3,062.76 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite fell 0.43% to 1,795.72 points, pressured by financial and pharmaceutical stocks. The Hang Seng dropped 1.24% in Hong Kong, to 16,529.48 points, the South Korean Kospi dropped 1.10% in Seoul, to 2,656.17 points, and the Taiex showed a slight loss of 0.11% in Taiwan, at 19,857.20 points.

Tomorrow (20), the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) announces a monetary policy decision, which may have compromised risk appetite in most of the Asian region. Although the expectation is that the Fed will maintain its interest rates at current levels for the fifth time in a row, investors will be attentive to signs of the future trajectory of American rates.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market had a positive performance, after the RBA – as the country's BC is known – maintained its interest rate at 4.35% and as mining company shares jumped amid rising iron ore prices. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.36% in Sydney, to 7,703.20 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires