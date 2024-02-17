With the echo of the inflation data in the United States for January at 3.1% – worse than expected by the market – both the S&P 500 and the technological Nasdaq indices are walking around their historical maximum levels, on the edge of 5,000 points and 15,900, respectively. In Europe, the EuroStoxx 50 and the indicators of Germany and France are at levels never seen before, with London very close, and the world gauge, the MSCI World, walking on untrodden ground. To top it all off, the VIX volatility indicator stands at 14, indicating a lack of fear in the market despite these milestones in stocks.

The questions assail investors: Are these maximum levels a good time to enter the stock market? Has the time come to collect profits? Would it be interesting to bet on bearish strategies in the face of a price cut? The expected fall in interest rates, the progress of the economy (recession or soft landing), and the evolution of business profits will have to answer these questions to know if we are in expensive markets or ones that still offer the potential for more profits. “The market has quickly created expectations that inflation will fall, that we will avoid a recession and that the Federal Reserve will lower rates soon, and it only takes a few variables to disappoint for a market correction to materialize, and the fact that it is An election year in the US adds a certain degree of uncertainty,” explain Mario González and Álvaro Fernández, business development directors at Capital Group for Iberia.

There are some elements specific to the stock market that could prolong this euphoria. Many managers chose to take refuge in the money market in 2023, convinced of an imminent recession in the United States that never came and, therefore, eager to rectify the mistake made. That abundant liquidity must emerge. Kevin Thozet, a member of Carmignac's investment committee, comments that “one wonders where these assets will go as yields on monetary benchmarks become less attractive. Our thesis is that equities will benefit,” he concludes. Also the 2023 rise on Wall Street itself was concentrated in the so-called “Magnificent Seven” of technology, ignoring the more modest capitalization companies that can now continue the rise.

Andrew Paisley, director of small caps at Abrdn, advises investors that in these high markets “they should look further down the capitalization scale.” And Mark Sherlock, head of US equities at Federated Hermes Limited, indicates that the valuations of small and mid-cap companies “are much more reasonable and are trading at a 30% discount to their larger-cap counterparts (they historically were trading with a premium of 10%)”, he explains. Michele Morganti, senior equity strategist at Generali AM, also recommends smaller stocks from both Europe and the US for those investors with altitude sickness due to the performance of the indices.

Managers and analysts like to go to similar situations from the past to establish their forecasts. Jaime Raga, head of client relations at UBS AM, indicates that the 15.8% return of the MSCI World index during the three months ending last January has only been surpassed by “the dotcom bubble, the end of the bear markets induced by the recession and the successful advance of vaccines that allowed the beginning of the return to normality after the Covid-19 pandemic. And he adds: “we believe the time has come to pause what has been a historically strong rally in equities.”

The so-called fear index, VIX, is at very low levels: the investor is betting on the rise

A contrary view is offered by Duncan Lamont, head of strategic analysis at Schroders, with a study on the peak periods of the US stock market since 1926. “Of the 1,176 months that have elapsed since January 1926, the market reached historical highs in 354 of them, 30% of the time. And, on average, profitability in the 12 months following an all-time high has been better than at other times: 10.3% above inflation, compared to 8.6% when the market was not at maximums. ” , he explains. And he adds: “There may be valid reasons not to go for stocks, but the market being at all-time highs should not be one of them,” he concludes.

With a much closer perspective in time, Virginia Pérez, investment director of Tressis, highlights the 22% rise in the S&P 500 from the lows of last October or 14% for the Stoxx600. “Now is the time to wait or take very selective positions. “Disparities in behavior between stock exchanges, sectors and company sizes create long-term investment opportunities.” This expert is cautious with the market regarding a possible collapse in prices, given the good economic data and the consolidation of prices in general at the beginning of 2024, except in the technological euphoria. “Rather than taking an aggressive bearish position, we prefer to engage in prudent profit taking,” she concludes.

The vertigo of the highs reached in equities offers different degrees, depending on the market. Analysts agree that American stock markets are more expensive than European ones, but that does not simplify the choice either: there is a division of opinion. From the manager Janus Henderson they consider that the European equity markets “continue to present an attractive valuation in relation to the American one, which represents a unique opportunity for investors.” And Goldman Sachs analysts highlight that Europe's valuation has risen in recent months to a PER (times the price contains earnings per share) of 13 times, “although it remains at a strong discount compared to the US” and they expect increases. around 9% over a one-year horizon.

Although the manager Edmond de Rothschild remains neutral regarding investment in equities, its investment manager, Benjamin Melman, has this month reinforced his commitment to the Old Continent: “not only are investors too pessimistic regarding Europe, but that European equities would benefit from a surprising global recovery and secondly, the resilience of the US economy may pose a problem for the Federal Reserve on when and how much to cut rates, but the ECB is free to act , since the economy has stabilized,” he explains. Michel Morganti reinforces his bet on the EU Stock Markets, “cheaper than the US, but we keep the US firms in the information technology sector neutral, as they continue to be well supported by a higher earnings momentum”, he explains.

Europe is cheaper than the US but analysts are divided on which is the best option

At Bank of America they expect a significant 20% correction in the Stoxx 600 in the first half of the year, based on “weakening economic data and renewed concerns about inflation,” and then achieving a slight recovery until the end of the year. . Mabrouk Chetouane and Nicolás Malagardis, strategists at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, are euphoric with the United States due to “high probability that the United States will land softly thanks to the resistance of domestic demand; the expectation that technology sector revenues will continue to grow; and, finally, the belief that the upcoming rate easing will support growth.” And they add: “in Europe we are not in the same situation due to the fragility of growth prospects, which affects income expectations, and the lack of clarity on the monetary and political fronts.”

The fear of the highs is not yet reflected in the prices with stock markets that continue to boast of reaching new highs. But stock market corrections are almost never announced. Selection and rotation of securities and stock markets can be a good strategy for a year that seems complicated.

