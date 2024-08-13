Stock market | Wall Street’s strong earnings season reveals one of the problems of the Helsinki Stock Exchange

The stock market|The summer earnings season has so far been strong in the United States. However, an examination of industry-specific results reveals that the problems plaguing the Helsinki Stock Exchange are also visible on Wall Street.

Summer the earnings season is still a little over, but based on the earnings announcements so far, the second quarter of the year was again quite strong for the most important US listed companies.

According to the data published by the financial data and analytics company Factset on Friday, August 9, the results of the companies included in the world’s most followed stock index, the S&P 500, are increasing by 10.8 percent from the second quarter of the previous year.

The figure is based on the realized figures of the companies that have already reported their results for April–June, as well as the profit forecasts of the rest of the companies in the index. The final growth reading may therefore still be specified when the results period is completed.

Factset analysis at the time of writing, 91 percent of S&P 500 companies had announced their second quarter results.

If the profit growth is 10.8 percent in the end, according to Factset, the results would have increased from last year the most since the last quarter of 2021, when the results increased by more than 31 percent from a year ago.

Calculated in a similar way, the turnover of S&P 500 companies is growing by 5.2 percent in the second quarter, which, according to Factset, would be the best quarterly turnover growth rate for the companies that are part of the index since the last quarter of 2022.

On a per-share basis measured by profit, the combined profit of S&P 500 companies will set a record again in the second quarter, notes OP’s chief asset management strategist Lippo Suominen message service in X.

Companies typically aim for continuous growth. Inflation, i.e. the general increase in consumer prices, also raises the results in dollar terms. Consequently, the aggregated results also typically grow in the longer term.

However, the earnings growth of US companies cannot be explained by inflation alone.

Suominen tells HS that the strong earnings of listed companies basically means that the US economy is doing well.

“You have to remember that domestic consumption is two-thirds of the US economy. If people aren’t doing well, companies aren’t doing well either.”

This is precisely why the market closely monitors, for example, employment figures in the United States. If the number of unemployed people starts to increase, it will eventually be reflected in the demand of companies as well. Concerns caused by a weaker-than-expected employment report were also largely behind last week’s Monday stock market turmoil.

In the process the stock market swing was a reminder that even small disappointments can cause the market to swing when expectations are high enough.

Suominen states in X that by the end of next year, the S&P 500 companies are expected to have a profit growth of 22 percent.

At the same time, according to Suominen, the valuations of US companies have risen quite high. Growth expectations are therefore baked into the share prices. Are the expectations already too high?

“It has been said many times that this cannot continue now. And it has continued until now. I do [yhdysvaltalaisyhtiöt] have time and again managed to beat expectations. But that’s it [odotusten nouseminen liian korkealle] risk”, says Suominen to HS.

According to Factset, 78 percent of the S&P 500 companies that reported their results by last Friday exceeded analysts’ expectations for their earnings per share. The figure is slightly higher than the averages of recent years, but by no means exceptional.

On the other hand, according to Factset, the total exceedances of the forecasts have been clearly lower than the averages of recent years.

Finnish reminds that companies in the USA have been in good shape for a long time. At home, the situation is weaker.

“In Finland, the economy is struggling, companies are struggling and the stock market is struggling. You can say that in the United States the situation has been completely the opposite.”

In particular, when talking about the top of the Helsinki Stock Exchange, it is common to talk about the distribution of industries, because for example, the big technology companies that benefited from the artificial intelligence boom, which dragged the stock markets around the world at the beginning of the year, are conspicuous in Finland by their absence.

Wall Street’s earnings season brings more signs of the importance of industry distribution for the economy. According to Factset, for example, the growth in turnover and profit of companies in the information technology sector of the S&P 500 has been at the top in the second quarter.

Among the sectors, the year-on-year development of turnover and results in the second quarter was in the industry and materials sector, which includes, for example, many of Finland’s largest listed companies.

“In the United States, their share is really small,” says Suominen.

Finnish stock market tycoon Hannu Angervuo said at the end of July To the portfolio builder website from his calculations on the earnings condition of the Helsinki Stock Exchange, when about half of the companies on the stock exchange had reported their results, but about 80 percent of the combined earnings amount had already been accumulated.

According to Angervuo’s calculations, the combined turnover of the companies that had reported by then had decreased by 5.1 percent from the previous year, and operating profits by 11.5 percent.