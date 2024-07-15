Milan Stock Exchange: Closes Down at -0.59%, Luxury Down

Piazza Affari closed in negative territory in line with other European financial markets, despite Wall Street opened higher after reacting decisively to the failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. At the end of trading, the Ftse Mib index fell 0.59% to 34,375.92 points. Leonardo advanced +1.31% on the list. The project for the new radar at the Sigonella military base will be carried out by a temporary consortium of companies led by Enav with Leonardo and Techno Sky, a company of the Enav Group responsible for the management and maintenance of hardware/software of systems and plants used for air traffic management. Saipem also did well, leading the increases to +2.08%driven by the news that the company has been awarded two offshore projects in Saudi Arabia under the Long-Term Agreement in force with Saudi Aramco. The total value of the two projects is approximately 500 million dollars.

Luxury slips due to the economic slowdown of China’s GDP with Brunello Cucinelli -4.25%, Moncler -2.37%. Salvatore Ferragamo collapses to -6.68%. Fincantieri closes at -1.99%. The company sold all unexercised rights of the 400 million euro capital increase on the stock exchange in the first of two sessions in which the shares were auctioned at Piazza Affari. In detail, all 1,358,880 unexercised rights were purchased. Among the energy companies with the highest capitalisation, Eni -0.39%, Enel -1.36%, Tenaris +1.36%.

Government Bonds: Btp/Bund Spread Closes Down at 128 Points

The spread between Italian BTPs and German Bunds closed down at 128 points, down from 132 at the start of the session. The yield on ten-year government bonds stands at 3.749%