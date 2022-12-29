Stock market | The year 2022 has been rough for the investment market – This is how Wall Street failed in its predictions

Wall Street’s respected experts could not predict how bad the current market year would turn out to be.

Present the year has proven to be quite difficult for the investment market. The windiness of the market can also be seen in the fact that Wall Street experts went wild in their predictions for this year.

For example, a strategist at JP Morgan Marko Kolanovic predicted last year that the S&P 500 general index, which broadly describes the US stock market, would rise to 5,050 points this year. Strategist at financial company Oppenheimer John Stoltzfus put it even better: he estimates that the S&P 500 will rise to 5,330 points.

Both predictions clearly missed the mark, as the index is currently plowing under 4,000 points.

In January, in a survey by the news agency Bloomberg, only three forecasters out of 23 believed that rates would fall by December.

The most pessimistic was investment bank Morgan Stanley Michael Wilsonwho predicted that the S&P 500 would fall to 4,400 points within the year, so his estimate ended up being a hoot as well.

Analysts nor did they believe that the US central bank Fed would end up raising the key interest rate very strongly, even though inflation had already accelerated to more than seven percent at the beginning of the year.

The Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, has raised the key interest rate several times to curb inflation.

The Fed has ended up with an exceptionally large interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage points. Before this year, it has raised the policy rate by the same amount at one time almost 30 years ago, in 1994.

The last time the Fed raised the key interest rate was in mid-December, when it decided to raise it by 0.5 percentage points.

Interest rates Of course, it has been difficult to predict the spiral of withdrawals and the fall in stock exchange rates.

Oppenheimer’s Stoltzfus stated news agency Bloomberg that the world economy has been shaken by unexpected disturbances: China’s long-lasting strict corona policy and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

This year, Kolanovic and Stoltzfus’ predictions are more moderate. Kolanovic and his team believed in December that the S&P 500 index will end up at 4,200 points next year.

Stoltzfus was more confident this time as well, as he estimated that the index would end at 4,400 points.