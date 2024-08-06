Stock market | The Tokyo stock market is rising again after a historic dive, the value of the yen has weakened sharply

The stock market|The US stock markets closed badly in freezing temperatures. The value of the Dow Jones melted more than a thousand points.

in Japan The Tokyo stock market was on the rise again at the beginning of the day on Tuesday after the historic dive of the previous day.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index and the broader Topix index were each up more than ten percent.

On Monday, both indexes closed down more than 12 percent. The Nikkei 225 fell by more than 4,400 points, which was the largest point drop in the history of the index.

The reason behind the exchange rate surge was, among other things, the stronger exchange rate of the Japanese yen, which hinders the country’s exports. On Monday, the value of the yen against the dollar had strengthened with noise to a level not seen since the beginning of January. On Tuesday, however, the value of the yen had weakened sharply.

Currency company Monex expected a natural recovery from the securities market as the value of the yen weakened. However, the company said it expects trading to continue in a nervous mood as investors focus on currency movements.

Financial services firm Nomura Securities added that markets are likely to remain highly volatile this week. The company acknowledged Tuesday’s increases as a technical rebound after a sharp drop.

Among individual companies on Tuesday, electronics giant Sony Group, video game giant Nintendo, and car manufacturers Toyota and Honda were clearly up on Tuesday, the latter of which is expected to announce a record result from the previous quarter.

in the United Statesa stock exchanges closed like many other countries on Monday in a clear decline.

The industrial index Dow Jones plunged 2.6 percent. A total of more than a thousand points left the value during the stock exchange day, which is a news channel CNN’s according to happened only 14 times before.

The broad-based S&P 500 ended the trading day down 3.0 percent, while the tech-focused Nasdaq was down 3.4 percent.

The declines somewhat leveled off during the day, as the Nasdaq, for example, had plunged more than six percent after the stock markets opened.

However, according to CNN, the percentage declines in the Dow Jones and S&P 500 were the worst since 2022, when the declines were fueled by aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Of individuals of companies, shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet fell 4.6 percent after a US judge sided with competition authorities and found the company to have a monopoly position with its search engine.

Device manufacturer Apple also had a bad day on the market, as the company lost 4.8 percent. The bill was preceded by news that Warren Buffett the holding company Berkshire Hathaway had cut its stake in the technology giant.

Hard declines were already seen last week, when, for example, the weak employment figures in the US soured the sentiments of the securities market and investors were not completely satisfied with the earnings announcements of large technology companies.

The results of the Institute for Supply Management’s survey of service companies, on the other hand, showed stronger-than-expected growth. Analysts from the analytics company High Frequency Economics described the results of the survey as refreshing and stronger than expected. They reckon the results will help counter the gloom of last week’s economic data.

World stock exchange rates plunged on a broad front on Monday. The fall was sharpest in Japan, but stock markets also lit up elsewhere in Asia.

Fears about the US economy drifting into a recession have recently arisen in the market. Japanese investment bank Daiwa Securities said Monday’s plunge in the stock market reflected deepening concerns about the uncertain US economy.

In addition to Asia, the market’s depression was transmitted to Europe on Monday. The London and Frankfurt stock exchanges closed down by around two percent, and the Paris stock exchange by 1.4 percent. In Helsinki, the curve also looked downwards, and the stock market closed at a temperature of just over two percent below zero.