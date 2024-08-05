Stock market | The stock markets are now experiencing a “perfect storm” – Experts say whether this could be the start of a long downhill

The stock market|The same things that previously caused hope in the market and raised rates are now bad news that push rates down.

In the stock market “a complete storm” is now underway, describes OP’s chief wealth management strategist Lippo Suominen Monday’s situation.

According to him, this means that the stock markets are now under downward pressure from many directions at the same time. Alone, none of the problems would necessarily have caused the same kind of collapse that has been seen now.

On Monday Started in Japan the sharp plunge in the exchange rates has spread to the stock exchanges all over the world, and the futures for the US market also predict a clear decline when the stock exchanges there open.

The Vix index, the fear coefficient of the stock market, or the volatility index, was also on a sharp rise of more than 100 percent at 50 points on Monday afternoon.

Is it it is a more permanent decline, according to Suominen, it now depends on the development of the US economy.

The figures show that US economic growth is slowing down. The question of fate is how much economic growth will slow down.

That’s exactly what’s making the market nervous right now. In the past, the market believed in a so-called soft decline, i.e. a moderate slowdown in growth. Now there is more fear in the air than before that the slowdown in economic growth could lead to a recession.

Fears took hold after US employment and unemployment figures released on Friday were weaker than expected, with the unemployment rate rising to 4.3 percent, the highest in three years.

The numbers weren’t particularly bad, but since the expectations were high, it was a big disappointment.

According to Suominen, this creates fear that the state of the economy is indeed weaker than thought.

Other figures from the economy have also been disappointing. They have told, among other things, about the weakening of industry.

“There is no evidence yet that a recession is coming. But whenever economic growth starts to slow down, it’s hard to estimate how much it will slow down,” says Suominen.

On the market a lot of things are psychology, so the same things that used to cause optimism and raise rates are now bad news that push rates down.

This has also happened with interest bills. According to Suominen, investors got used to thinking that the central bank can lower interest rates when inflation has subsided. Not long ago, that was good news for the stock markets.

Now, instead, investors think that the central bank is forced to lower interest rates because economic growth is slowing down. In the minds of investors, it is a completely different matter and causes concern.

“In principle, however, central banks always lower interest rates because there is a problem in the economy,” Suominen reminds.

Lippo Suominen, OP’s chief financial management strategist.

More the market’s fears and price drop have been fueled by Japan, where investors have been selling shares with both hands.

The background is partially so carry trade -an investment strategy where investors have tried to take advantage of Japan’s low interest rates and weak yen by taking yen-denominated investment debt. With the help of this cheap loan money, investors have bought stocks both in Japan and also in the United States. It has been seen in the past, especially in the wild rise in prices of Japanese export companies.

Now, however, the strategy has hit the fingers of investors, when the Bank of Japan has started raising interest rates and at the same time the yen has started to strengthen. The strategy is no longer profitable, and investors have started emptying shares from their portfolios at a rapid pace.

“This has been seen both in Japan and in other markets as well. When this hit at the same time as the weak US economic figures, the combination is very toxic,” says Suominen.

In Japan, the selling wave led to a violent collapse on Monday, the likes of which was last seen decades ago, in the fall of 1987. Both the Nikkei and the Topix index fell by as much as 12 percent.

The Nikkei index has already entered a so-called bear market and lost all of its value growth this year.

According to Suominen, the tightening of the situation in the Middle East also brings more nervousness to the market.

Can you the ongoing rush to be the beginning of a more permanent stock market downturn, i.e. the so-called bear market?

Suominen doesn’t believe that.

“In the very near future, we will certainly see extreme uncertainty and also overreactions, when the investors’ high expectations cause disappointments”, predicts Suominen.

According to him, many investors probably want to repatriate the profits brought by the previous price increase. It can mean big swings in rates.

However, according to Suominen, the situation can calm down if investors believe that economic growth will slow down in a controlled manner. He reminds that the companies in the United States are in good shape and are making strong results. As long as the economy stays on the side of growth, that’s not a problem either.

Suominen reminds that central banks can also come to the rescue if necessary by hinting at support measures such as larger than expected or early interest rate cuts. If necessary, the Fed could lower the interest rate already in August or make a bigger than expected rate cut in September.

According to Suominen, the stock market could turn downhill more permanently in the event that fears of a recession continue to strengthen in the coming months.

“The market can’t handle a recession,” he says.

“Fair are now sensitive to any negative news,” notes Danske Bank’s senior strategist Kaisa Kivipelto.

Now, weaker than expected employment and unemployment figures added fuel to the already weak market situation.

According to Kivipello, the numbers also broke the so-called Sahm’s rule, which has successfully predicted recession in the past.

According to Sahm’s rule, a recession has started when the three-month moving average of unemployment rises at least 0.5 percentage points higher than the reading of the previous 12 months.

“When the market has a strong rise behind it, the repair shop is by no means exceptional. Panic arises easily,” Kivipelto points out.

He reminds that at some point the situation will probably calm down, and then investors will assess whether there was really reason to panic or not.

“Often big up days can happen close to big down days, unless there are new concerns,” says Kivipelto.

In his opinion, a more permanent downhill slide would also require the US to sink into recession.

Kaisa Kivipelto, Danske Bank’s senior strategist.

Stone field emphasizes that the US recession has not yet been heralded. The state of the economy is not as dramatic as one might imagine based on the nervousness of investors now.

Even though the purchasing managers’ indices indicate a weakening of industry, the service sector has been doing well so far. The results of companies are also growing comfortably, although there have been disappointments when expectations were high. The results are also expected to pick up more at the end of the year.

Everything now depends on what kind of information is obtained about the economy and also about politics.

The old investor wisdom says that there is only reason to panic when the central bank, the Fed, also panics.

“If the central bank started hinting at larger than expected or earlier interest rate cuts, it could scare investors. It would mean that the central bank knows something about the state of the economy that the market does not,” says Kivipelto.

However, he does not believe that this will happen. The central banks have managed their communication well.

How will all this be seen in the Helsinki stock exchange, which has already fared worse than others?

Generally, the waves hit peripheral stock exchanges like Helsinki harder than others, when international investors are the first to withdraw their funds from them.

According to Kivipellot, it is not certain whether that will happen now. It is difficult to assess to what extent US and other foreign investors have even invested in Helsinki recently.

However, it is likely that Helsinki will at least not go against the current.

“However, possible global recession fears and China’s growth worries are not a good thing for Finnish companies that are cyclical, i.e. dependent on business cycles,” Kivipelto points out.