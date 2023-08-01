Stock market | The stickiness of the Helsinki Stock Exchange continued in July – Wall Street, on the other hand, has seen a clear change in the summer from the beginning of the year

In the United States, the stock market has risen for five months in a row. The Helsinki stock exchange, on the other hand, continued its sticky steps in July as well.

Helsinki the first year of the stock market has been quite sticky, but the stock market in the USA has been living in a new bull market for a long time.

July, which ended on Monday, was already the fifth consecutive month of growth for the most important US stock indices. A similar uptrend was last seen in 2021, when the massive stimulus measures during the corona pandemic sent the stock market into a long and noticeable rise.

Among the most important US stock indices, for example, the broad S&P 500 rose by 3.1 percent during July, and the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite by more than four percent.

of the United States In the beginning of the year, the market was driven especially by the large technology companies that benefited from the artificial intelligence boom, which have a large weight in key indexes.

This can be seen especially in the Nasdaq index, which has risen by around 38 percent since the beginning of the year.

However, the difference is perhaps best seen in the development of the different versions of the world’s most followed stock index, the S&P 500.

The basic S&P 500 is weighted according to the combined market value of the freely traded shares of the companies it contains. It means that the stock price movements of huge technology companies like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon also swing the index quite strongly.

Sometimes we talk about the big seven. In addition to the aforementioned, it includes Google’s parent company Alphabet, chip company Nvidia, electric car manufacturer Tesla and Facebook’s parent company Meta.

The beginning of the year during the period, it is precisely the group of large technology companies that have kept the major indexes in an upward direction. By the end of May, the basic S&P 500 had risen by almost nine percent since the beginning of the year, but the balanced version of the index had fallen by 1.4 percent.

In a balanced index, all companies receive the same weight, regardless of their market value. For this reason, the index better describes the extent of the development of the share prices of the companies that are part of it.

In the summer months, the trend changed. In June–July, the balanced version of the index rose by more than 11 percent, while the standard weighted index rose by about 9.8 percent.

“In the future, opportunities will be found among the forgotten 493”, says the investment director of the asset management company Bernstein Alex Chaloff economic magazine for the Financial Times.

In his comment, Chaloff refers to the companies included in the S&P 500 that are not among the seven major companies leading the index.

“This has been one of the strangest climbs we’ve ever seen. But the shares are still aching higher,” Chaloff tells FT.

Helsinki the stock market has been falling behind its peers throughout the beginning of the year. For example, the development of the general indices of the Stockholm and Copenhagen stock exchanges has been clearly stronger than the general index of the Helsinki stock exchange at the beginning of the year.

Like the major stock indexes in the United States, the Helsinki Stock Exchange moves strongly with its largest companies. Finland, however, lacks large technology companies riding on the artificial intelligence boom.

On the other hand, many of the companies with the largest market capitalization on the Helsinki Stock Exchange operate in traditional industries exposed to global economic cycles, such as heavy machinery or forestry.

In the dominant stock market, the individual difficulties of other large companies are also immediately reflected in the development of the general index.

Thus, for example, the share price declines of Nokia, which is struggling with the tightened macroeconomics, and Fortum and Neste, which are living with the energy market that has dropped from their peak prices, have weighed on the general index of the entire stock exchange as well.

The Helsinki Stock Exchange fell behind its most important benchmarks in July as well, even though the general index’s decline was quite moderate at less than one percent. In contrast to the beginning of the year, the Nordic stock exchanges in Stockholm and Copenhagen were also in the red in July.