Stock market, Piazza Affari in decline. MPS collapses after asset sale

Milan in red mid-session. At Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib it lost 0.80% to 29,304.79 basis points. Also decreasing in the rest of Europe Cac 40 of Paris (-0.22%) e the Ftse 100 of London (-0.48%). The Dax 30 in Frankfurt, however, it gains 0.19%.

After the sale of 25% of the capital of Mps by the Treasury, the Sienese bank’s stock sinks, marking -7.71% at 2.84 euros per share. The State’s participation thus drops from 64.23% to approximately 39.23% of the capital. The other banks are also bad with Bpm bench which lost 3.27%, Unicredit which loses 1.15%, Bper 2.97% e Understanding Sp 1.42%. Also decreasing Nexi (-0.29%).

The spread between ten-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts it fell at mid-session by 170 basis points, with the yield on Italian bonds (BTP) at 4.30%.

The dollar continues to lose ground on the Fed’s ‘dovish’ bets. The single currency changes hands at 1.0957 dollars (+0.20) and 161.65 yen (-0.42%). The dollar/yen exchange rate nosedived to 147.49 (-0.60%). Traders now expect the Federal Reserve to keep rates unchanged in December and see a 30% chance it could start cutting rates as early as March 2024.

We are waiting for the latest FOMC minutes for further indications. The dollar fell to multi-month lows against other major currencies, with sharp losses this week against the yuan as China’s central bank raised the currency. The dollar index weakened to around 103.2 points, slipping to its lowest levels since late August.

