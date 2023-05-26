Friday, May 26, 2023
Stock market | The market value of the semiconductor company Nvidia is rising to more than a trillion dollars

May 26, 2023
The market value of the semiconductor company Nvidia is rising to the rare trillion dollar club. In the US, there are only global tech giants ahead of it.

A semiconductor company Nvidia’s market value is rising to over a trillion, i.e. a thousand billion dollars.

Crossing the threshold would raise the company’s valuation to a rare number. It would be the first chip company to exceed a trillion dollar market cap.

Measured by market value, the US companies ahead of Nvidia are Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon.

Nvidia’s the share price jumped 24 percent on Thursday after the strong earnings announcement and high second-quarter revenue guidance.

The company estimates its turnover for the second quarter of the financial year to be as much as 11 billion dollars. In the second quarter of the last fiscal year, the company’s turnover was 6.7 billion dollars.

“We haven’t seen in 15 years the kind of guidance that Nvidia released for the second quarter,” said the news agency to Reuters Stacy Rasgon from the asset management company Bernstein.

CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang said in the company’s earnings release that, for example, the increasing use of generative artificial intelligence applications will increase the demand for the company’s new products.

American magazine of The Wall Street Journal According to (WSJ), some analysts estimate that Nvidia has successfully positioned itself at the center of the burgeoning adoption of artificial intelligence tools.

“It looks like another gold rush is ahead, with Nvidia selling all the picks and shovels,” analysts at market firm Susquehanna wrote in a commentary, according to the WSJ.

Reuters according to Thursday’s stock rally increased Nvidia’s market value by about 184 billion dollars.

At seven o’clock Friday evening Finnish time, the company’s share price was up 1.8 percent, and the company’s market value is just under 957 billion dollars, or about 894 billion euros.

Nvidia’s market value is about twice that of the world’s second largest chip company, Taiwan’s Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

