Stock market | The market calmed down towards the evening in Europe, the key indices rose slightly in the United States

The stock market|The drop in exchange rates subsided in the evening on Thursday in Europe, in the USA the key indices started to rise slightly.

25.7. 20:15

Thursday The downward trend of the European stock markets, which were in decline at noon, calmed down during the afternoon.

The Stoxx 600 index of major European companies ended 0.72 percent lower than Wednesday’s closing price.

Stateside The S&P 500 index was up 0.89 percent at half past eight in the evening Finnish time, and the technology exchange Nasdaq’s index was also up 0.89 percent.

The sharp price drop of the US technology giants on Wednesday wiped $1,000 billion from the value of the shares. The market generally believed that it was a one-time correction rather than the bursting of a stock market bubble.