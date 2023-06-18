Stock market | The Helsinki stock exchange is not keeping up with the others – why is that?

Helsinki In the first half of this year, the stock market has developed clearly weaker than neighboring Nordic stock exchanges and the world’s most important stock indices.

What’s wrong?

The general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange has fallen by a good three percent since the beginning of the year. Among the Nordic neighbors, the general indices of the stock exchanges in Stockholm and Copenhagen have risen by almost ten percent at the beginning of the year.

In the same period, the Stoxx 600 index, which broadly follows the development of European stocks, has also risen by almost 10 percent, and the CAC 40 index of the Paris stock exchange has risen by more than 14 percent.

The development has been stronger than in Finland also outside of Europe. Among the most important US stock indexes, the broad S&P 500 has risen by almost 15 percent during the beginning of the year, the technology-focused Nasdaq by more than 30 percent, and the Dow Jones of large companies by about 3.5 percent.

The MSCI Asia ex Japan index, which broadly measures Asian markets outside of Japan, has risen by more than six percent at the beginning of the year, the CSI 300, which measures large Chinese companies, by a good couple of percent, and the Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong stock exchange by a good one percent.

In Japan, the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Nikkei 225 index has risen by nearly 30 percent.

Why not Helsinki keep up with others?

One of the reasons is that the Helsinki Stock Exchange is heavily biased. Measured by market values, the 10 largest companies on the stock exchange cover approximately 60 percent of the total market value of the entire stock exchange. The stock exchange’s 20 largest companies already cover 80 percent of the stock market’s value.

It weighs in the general index weighted by market value.

The share prices of the ten companies with the largest market value have fallen on average by a good five percent during the beginning of the year.

S-Bank Fenno fund portfolio manager Juha Varis notes that many of the large companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange are sensitive to movements in the global economy.

“According to surveys, investors are quite worried about the general economic growth prospects. Some countries are in recession, so let’s consider whether there will be a sharper decline in economic growth.”

According to Varis, many Finnish companies also hoped at the beginning of the year that the relaxation of China’s corona restrictions would stimulate business and GDP growth.

“It seems that the growth has not been as expected. China is an important driver for many Finnish companies in terms of price and earnings.”

During the spring, there has also been a lot of talk about, for example, the significantly decreased market price of pulp, which has weighed on the prospects of Finnish forest companies.

At Friday’s closing price, UPM’s share price has fallen by almost 16 percent in the beginning of the year, and Stora Enso’s share price by a good nine percent. Outside the top ten, Metsä Board’s share price has fallen by more than 16 percent.

“ Still, the bottom of the Helsinki Stock Exchange cannot be attributed solely to large companies.

Crow points out that issues related to individual companies are also clearly visible on the Helsinki Stock Exchange when the company is large enough. Among the ten largest companies, he singles out, for example, Nordea and Neste.

“There was a change of power in Sweden and the distribution obligation will be changed next year. It has made Neste’s course go down. The concern about the Swedish real estate market has a strong impact on all Nordic banks and Nordea.”

In the beginning of the year, Nordea’s share has fallen by a good one percent, Neste’s by about 7.5 percent.

The energy company Fortum, on the other hand, has been investigating the consequences of last year’s Uniper crisis and the fate of the company’s business operations in Russia this spring. At the same time, energy prices have fallen from the peaks of the end of last year.

Fortum’s share has depreciated by almost 17 percent.

Finland has also missed out on the biggest trends of the beginning of the year, such as the artificial intelligence boom, which has boosted the shares of many large technology companies.

In the US, for example, the weight of the largest companies in the general index of the technology exchange Nasdaq is also huge, but the heaviest companies in the Nasdaq Composite index are from international large companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.

Finland lacks large technology giants that pull the entire stock market along.

“For us, the biggest name in technology is Nokia. It has not been seen that it could benefit from that trend,” says Varis.

Nokia’s share price has fallen by almost nine percent during the beginning of the year.

Helsinki the weight-restricted version of the stock exchange’s general index has fallen slightly less than the regular general index, a good one percent. In a weight-limited index, the weight of an individual company is limited to a maximum of 10 percent.

The index of small companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange has risen by around 1.6 percent since the beginning of the year, which means that the share prices of small companies have, on average, fared slightly better than large companies.

Still, the bottom of the Helsinki Stock Exchange cannot be attributed solely to large companies. Numerically calculated, the price of 93 of the shares of Helsinki Stock Exchange companies has increased and 102 decreased during the beginning of the year.

Varis reminds us that although there are a few large companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, it is full of small and medium-sized companies.

“They haven’t really done well this year on any stock exchange in the western market. International investors have rather favored the super-big ones [yhtiöitä]and we can’t really find those in this situation.”