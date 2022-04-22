Borsa, in red also Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam. At the bottom of the Milanese price list Saipem and Moncler

Jerome Powell, President of the Central Bank of the United States, sends in red i European price lists: the monetary tightening it could arrive and be closer and faster than expected. Yesterday Powell he stressed that he believes it is “appropriate to move a little faster” on interest rates and the market now sees the possibility of three consecutive increases of 50 points base each starting in May: it would be the fastest restrictive cycle since 1982. The wait for the publication of the Pmi indices on manufacturing and services for the month of April, which will provide indications on the resilience of the European economy in the face of the war in Ukraine.

In Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib thus drops 1.68% while investors await the outcome of the sovereign rating review by S&P, which will be communicated in the evening. Weak too Frankfurt (-1.86%), Paris (-1.54%), Amsterdam (-1.45%) e London (-0.76%).

Among the main Milanese titles, Saipem (-5.16%) discounts the gains after + 11.8% on the eve of a difficult day for the entire energy sector, penalized by the drop in the price of oil. Ferrari sells 3.18%: the house in Maranello will recall 2,222 cars in China due to possible brake problems. Down also Exor (-3.11%) e Recordati (-3.63%), while Banco Bpm withstands + 0.91% thanks to the announcement of the launch of an evaluation process for the offers received for the bancassurance business.

On the currency market, the euro slides towards $ 1.08 and is indicated at 1.0816 from 1.0856 closing yesterday. The single European currency also loses positions against the yen at 138.91 (from 139.43), while the dollar / yen ratio is at 128.41 (128.43). Petrolium down 1.32% in London to 106.90 dollars a barrel for June Brent and 1.35% in New York to 102.39 dollars for the same delivery of WTI. -2.9% to 97.15 euros per megawatt hour, finally, the May contract of gas natural in Europe on the Dutch platform Ttf.

Powell, analysts expect the Fed to hike rates by the end of the year between 2.75% and 3%

In particular, the Fed chairman said he believed investors who currently anticipate a series of half-point hikes “react appropriately”. Analysts expect the Fed hikes rates by the end of the year between 2.75% and 3%a pace that would lead to increases of half a point in three meetings and a fourth point in the other three sessions in 2022.

“We are committed to using all our tools to stop inflation“, said Powell, admitting that the Fed’s hope that inflation will ease after the post-pandemic reopening from Covid has not manifested itself.” We expected inflation to peak during this period and fall during the rest. of the year and then further, “he said Powell. “These expectations have been disappointed in the past. Now we want to see concrete progress. We will raise rates and quickly reach more neutral levels” and then higher if necessary.

To scare the investors even the specter of a recession upon us. “We need to reduce inflation without causing a recession,” Powell said. For many analysts, Powell is saying avoiding a recession won’t be easy. This is new. The market has been there for a while, accepting that one recession is a concrete possibility. The 10-year Treasury yield stood at 2.898% at the close after hitting a high of 2.9540%, however lower than Wednesday’s high of 2.9810%.

Twitter closes the session at + 0.73% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk is considering the launch of a takeover bid by collecting financing commitments for 46.5 billion dollars. Last week Musk offered $ 43 billion for Twitter but the social network’s board responded by introducing a ‘poison pill’ that involves selling shares at a discount to other shareholders if a shareholder exceeds 15% of the company’s capital.

Wall Street closed down after a positive start due to the words of the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell more and more ‘hawk’. The American central banker during the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund did not rule out an increase in rates of half a percentage point. The Dow Jones dropped 1.05% to 34,792 points, the Nasdaq 2.07% at 13,174 points, the S&P 500 1.48% at 4,393 points. In his speech in Washington, Powell he explained that in the Fed meeting of 3-4 May a half point increase in rates will be “on the table”.

With inflation which runs about three times the Fed’s 2% target, “it is appropriate to move a little faster,” Powell said, explaining that “50 basis points will be on the table for the May meeting”.

