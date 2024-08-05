Stock market | The general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange is down by almost three percent

The stock market|The Helsinki Stock Exchange’s general index opened on Monday in a downward direction. Global stock market jitters can also be seen elsewhere in Europe.

Global stock market nervousness was also visible in Europe on Monday as the stock market opened for the new week.

The Helsinki Stock Exchange’s general index OMXH was down about three percent after about a quarter of an hour of trading, but since then the rate of decline has leveled off a bit. At 2:07 p.m., the general index was down 2.6 percent.

In the neighboring Nordic stock exchanges, Monday morning has also been bearish. The general index of the Stockholm stock exchange was down 3.1 percent a little after two in the afternoon Finnish time, while the general index of Copenhagen was down 2.3 percent.

Extensively the Stoxx 600, which tracks European stocks, was down by around 2.7 percent, while the general index DAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was down 2.8 percent. The CAC 40, which follows the most significant companies on the Paris Stock Exchange, was down about 2.7 percent.

Outside the euro area, the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 100 index was down by around 2.4 percent.

In Asia, stock prices fell significantly on Monday. Especially in Japan, Monday’s trading day was weak, as the main indices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei 225 and Topix, both fell by more than 12 percent.

In the United States, the futures of the stock market are also predicting a noticeable downward trend.