Stock market, positive Piazza Affari. Spread stable at 181 points

Upward start for the European stock exchanges in the wake of Wall Street and the slowdown in inflation in the US beyond expectations in October. To support the sentiment, also China’s economic resilience, where industrial production grew at a faster-than-expected pace and retail sales exceeded expectations, an encouraging sign for the world’s second-largest economy and an important export market for many of Europe’s largest companies. Additionally, China’s central bank has been pouring liquidity into the banking system, a move aimed primarily at supporting sluggish economic growth by encouraging more lending.

In the first exchanges a London the Ftse 100 index rises by 0.77% to 7,497.92 points, at Frankfurt the Dax by 0.13% to 15,634.45 points, a Paris the Cac40 advances by 0.40% to 7,214.09 points. TO Business Square the Ftse Mib index marks +0.20% at 29,402.05 points.

On the list the banks led by Intesa begin to rise again with a +1.2%; Monte Paschi still good at +1.2%, Bper +0.7%. Among the blue chips, Stm (+1.5%), Moncler (+1.9%), Iveco, Diasorin, Saipem gain. In energy, Erg gains 2.2% again on the basis of the quarterly report, with A2A, Hera and Enel doing well.

Little moving opening for him spread between BTPs and Bunds, which marks a level of 181 points, compared to 180 at yesterday’s closing which represents the minimum since mid-September. The 10-year yield fell further to 4.39%, compared to the previous 4.42%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

