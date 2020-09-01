D.Most people don’t want to get it in their heads: The real economy is experiencing its biggest slump in decades, and despite the first signs of recovery, it is still miles away from old strength. At the same time, the stock market is rushing from record to record. The value of all stocks around the world has just hit an all-time high of more than $ 91 trillion.

The stock market boom does not necessarily have to herald an approaching boom. The capital markets follow their own logic, just like there are celestial mechanics and quantum mechanics, there is also such a thing as stock exchange mechanics, and according to their rules, the price development in 2020 is completely logical. The only thing lagging behind is understanding the profound changes that are driving the bull market.