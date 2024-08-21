Stock Market, Eli Lilly Makes Competitors Dexcom and Insulet Collapse

The positive streak of the main US index ends at eight, with a decline that began during the European sessions. There is no need to look for a complex explanation for this stop: markets cannot always grow, and after such a prolonged series of increases, a pause was predictable.

Bounce back from black August: markets on defense

Let’s not forget that since “Black Monday” on August 5, the market has gained around 8%, forcefully recovering from the decline caused by fears of recession and from disruptions in Japanese markets. Although yesterday was not a big day, there is a defensive sentiment among investors beneath the surface.

Defensive sectors, such as that health (thanks to yesterday’s purchases on Eli Lilly) and basic necessities, dominated the scene. Even They continued its run towards new all-time highs, confirming the growing demand for protection.

What is clear is a change in investor attitude: the sell-off at the beginning of the month has left its mark, despite the recent rebound. While interest in semiconductors and Big Tech remained strong (despite yesterday’s setback), on the other hand it is clear that defensive sectors are leading the way Wall Street since the beginning of August.

THE essential consumer goodsthe health and the utilities are leading, a sign that the appetite for equity risk has returned, but with a dose of caution. All eyes are on the upcoming quarterly results of Nvidiaqueen and proxy of the race of titles TO THE.

Positive corporate news, but pressure on some sectors

Yesterday, the stock market initially showed signs of recovery, with the S&P 500 which hit a monthly high, supported by positive corporate news. Palo Alto Networks rose more than 7% after reporting better-than-expected revenue for the last quarter and providing encouraging guidance for 2025.

Also Eli Lilly closed in positive territory, with a +3%, thanks to promising data on Zepboundits weight-loss drug, which has been shown to reduce the risk of diabetes by 94% in a three-year study. However, this news has put pressure on companies linked to the treatment of diabetes, such as Dexcom And Insulawhich suffered significant losses of -6.23% and -6.87% respectively, closing at the bottom of the daily performance ranking of the S&P 500.

Focus on the Fed and payroll revisions

Markets’ attention today is focused on the minutes of the July 30-31 FOMC meeting, looking for clues about the future direction of monetary policy. Fed. Although the main interest is in potential rate cutsit is important to note that many of the views expressed at the meeting may be out of date, as the July jobs report was not released until later.

Additionally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release revised nonfarm payrolls today, and expectations are quite broad-based, suggesting potential volatility in the markets.

*Italian Market Analyst at eToro