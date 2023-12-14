Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 14/12/2023 – 21:11

Driven by the prospect of falling interest rates in the United States and Brazil, the stock market surpassed 130 thousand points and closed at the highest level in history. The dollar did not follow the international euphoria and closed the day with a small drop after the Congress overturns the veto on payroll tax relief of payments.

The Ibovespa index, from B3, closed this Thursday (14) at 130,842 points, an increase of 1.06%. The indicator lost steam during the afternoon, but regained momentum towards the end of trading. The stock market rose 2.76% in December.

The foreign exchange market had a less optimistic day. The commercial dollar closed the day selling at R$4.914, down 0.07%. Still under the influence of the Federal Reserve, the US currency fell to R$4.87 at the day's low, around 11:50 am. However, the overturning of the end of payroll tax relief reduced enthusiasm during the afternoon, with investors fearing the fiscal impact of the measure.

With this Thursday's performance, the US currency is practically stable in December. In 2023, the currency falls by 6.93%.

Across the planet, the financial market had a day of euphoria after the Federal Reserve (Fed), the North American Central Bank, did not change interest rates in the largest economy on the planet and indicated that it intends to cut 0.75 percentage points throughout 2024. Lower rates in advanced economies encourage the entry of foreign capital into emerging countries, such as Brazil.

The 0.5 point cut in the Selic rate, decided yesterday (13) by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, did not interfere in the foreign exchange market, but encouraged stock exchange investors after the Brazilian monetary authority announced the intention to maintain the pace of reductions in the first months of 2024.

The negative point in the financial market was the overturning of the veto on payroll tax relief by Congress. Even with the announcement by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, that the government intends to question the constitutionality of the project in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and send an alternative proposal without fiscal impact, investors were tense.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the measure could result in Social Security failing to collect R$ 25 billion in 2024. Of this total, around R$ 14 billion correspond to the extension of payroll tax relief in 17 sectors of the economy until the end of 2027; and R$11 billion, to reduce the Social Security contribution rate paid by city halls.

* with information from Reuters