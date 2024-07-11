Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/07/2024 – 19:01

Up for the ninth consecutive trading session, the Stock Exchange (B3) accumulated the longest sequence of daily gains since 2018 with the fall in inflation in the United States. The dollar rose after two consecutive declines, on a day of technical adjustments and amid a possible intervention in the Japanese currency.

The Ibovespa index, from B3, closed this Thursday (11) at 128,294 points, up 0.85%. The indicator is at its highest level since May 14. Shares of oil companies, banks and airlines boosted the indicator.

Related news:

The foreign exchange market had a volatile day. The commercial dollar closed the day trading at R$5.44. At around 9:30 a.m., the price dropped to R$5.37, after US inflation closed June below expectations. The currency, however, rose from the end of the morning, amid the purchase of foreign currency by investors who took advantage of the low price and speculation that the Japanese government would intervene to improve the value of the yen, which has depreciated in recent months.

Intervention

A possible intervention in the Japanese currency is encouraging capital flight from emerging countries such as Brazil. Other Latin American currencies, such as the Chilean and Colombian pesos, also depreciated on Thursday, despite positive news about US inflation.

The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.1% in June, while the market had expected a 0.1% increase. The core index, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.1%, below the market forecast for a 0.2% increase in the month.

The fall in inflation in the world’s largest economy increases the chances that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) will start cutting interest rates in September. Lower rates in advanced economies benefit emerging countries.

* With information from Reuters