Ibovespa closed at 136,004 points and was the main investment of the month; currency rose despite intervention by the Central Bank

The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), was the highlight of investments for August. It rose 6.54% in the month, to 136,004 points. The commercial dollar closed at R$5.63 this Friday (Aug 30, 2024), down 0.37%.

The US currency rose 0.17% in the last trading session despite the intervention of the BC (Central Bank) in the foreign exchange market. The monetary authority made US$1.5 billion available.

The BC announced on Friday night (Aug 30, 2024) that it will once again inject dollars into the foreign exchange market on Monday (Sep 2, 2024). The US currency reached R$5.69 at its peak on Friday (Aug 30).

INVESTMENTS OF THE MONTH

The inflation preview, measured by the IPCA-15 (Broad National Consumer Price Index 15) was 0.19% in August. Other investments had variations above this percentage, such as gold (+2.54%) and Ifix (Real Estate Fund Index), which advanced 0.86% in the month.

MAIN SCHOLARSHIPS

The Ibovespa rose 0.29% in the week. Two of the 3 main stock exchanges in the United States also registered gains.

The Dow Jones index rose 0.94% in the period, while the S&P 500 rose 0.24%.

Here are the results of the main stock exchanges on Friday (30th August) and this week:

BRAZIL RISK

Used to measure confidence in the economy, country risk, or CDS (Credit Default Swap) of 5 years, registered 144 points this Friday (Aug 30, 2024). 1 year ago (Aug 30, 2023), it registered 154.

The lower the index, the greater the tendency to attract investment.

Read the trajectory of Brazil’s risk since 2018 in the graph below:

FOREIGN CAPITAL

Foreign investors have invested R$9.7 billion in the stock market this month up to Wednesday (August 28), the latest data available. For the year, the balance is negative at R$26.9 billion.

When considering primary offerings (IPOs) and secondary offerings (follow-ons), the result is negative at R$21.9 billion.