From the 16th to the 23rd of December last year, there was an increase of 6.65%; in the last 7 days, dollar fell 2.8%

The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed at 106,279.37 points this Friday (14.Apr.2023) – down 0.17% on the day. In the week, it represents an increase of 5.41%.

The result is the best since the week ended December 23, 2022, when the index rose 6.65%, as indicated by TradeMap. Economist and professor at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), Ecio Costa, credits the good performance of B3 to some factors:

information linked to the new tax rule;

stock prices of commodities;

IPCA (National Consumer Price Index Broad) lower than expected;

decrease in future interest rates.

The United States stock exchanges, in turn, registered a fall in this 6th (April 14). The Dow fell 0.42%, the Nasdaq fell 0.35% and the S&P500 lost 0.21%.

In the week, the 3 indices accumulate highs, as you can see in the infographic below:

dollar falls

The US currency closed the day at R$4.915, down 0.23%. In the week, the dollar retreated 2.83%, influenced by the deceleration of inflation in the US and by the expectation of lower interest rates in the country.

country risk

Used to measure foreign investor confidence in the Brazilian economy, country risk –or CDS (Credit Default Swap) of 5 years–registered 224 points in this 6th (April 14). 1 year ago (14.Apr.2022), it reached 214.

FOREIGN CAPITAL

Foreign investors added R$ 1.7 billion on the Stock Exchange this month until the 4th (March 12), the latest data available. In the year, the balance is positive at R$ 10.2 billion.