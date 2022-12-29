The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), rose 24.9% in the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). It went from 87,887 points in December 2018 to 109,734 points this Thursday (Dec.29, 2022), the last trading session of the year.

In 2022, the increase was 4.69%, contrary to the main global indices, which fell in the world. In the United States, the Dow Jones dropped 8.58% in the year. The Euro Stoxx index fell 10.43% in the period.

The Ibovespa fell 2.45% in December, the last month of the year, accompanying the losses registered in the stock markets in the month. In the last quarter of the year, it fell by 0.27%.

During the Jair Bolsonaro government, the lowest level of the Ibovespa was on March 23, 2020, at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. It recovered losses in the same year and in 2021. It reached a nominal maximum of 130,776 points in June 2021.

Fiscal uncertainties limited the expansion of the stock market. The increase in the interest rate, the Selic, to control inflation also contributed to the worse performance of variable income assets. In 2022, the war in Europe also impacted investments.

The dollar went from R$ 3.87 in 2018 to R$ 5.28 in 2022. During the Bolsonaro government, the value of the US currency rose 36.4%. In 2022, it fell by 5.3%. In December, it rose 1.5%.