Foreign investment on the Stock Exchange is stable in September until Wednesday (September 13, 2023), latest data available

Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), ended the week at 118,757 points, with a drop of 0.53% this Friday (September 15, 2023). During the week, it registered an increase of 2.99%. The commercial dollar closed at R$4.87 this Friday, with a drop of 0.03%. During the week, it fell 2.25%.

In the United States, the Dow Jones fell 0.83% this Friday (September 15, 2023). The S&P 500 fell 1.22%.

Used to measure confidence in the economy, the 5-year country risk, or CDS (Credit Default Swap), registered 169 points this Friday (September 15). 1 year ago (September 15, 2022), it recorded 240 points.

The flow of foreign investment on the Stock Exchange is stable this month until Wednesday (September 13, 2023), the latest data available. For the year, the balance is positive at R$10.9 billion. When considering initial offerings (IPOs) and secondary offerings (follow-ons), the result for the year is positive at R$21.6 billion.