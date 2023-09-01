Gross Domestic Product grew by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter

Ibovespathe main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), reached 117.620 points at 1:20 pm this Friday (September 1, 2023). The number represents an increase of 1.62%. At the maximum of the day, it reached 117,851 points (+1.82%).

The commercial dollar retreated 0.28%, quoted at R$ 4.94. The results come after the announcement of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the 2nd quarter, which rose 0.9% compared to the previous quarter – in current values, it reached BRL 2.65 trillion.

In the first half, the accumulated increase was 3.7%. According to IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), advances in industry (0.9%) and in the services sector (0.6%) contributed to the growth. Agriculture, on the other hand, fell by 0.9%.

The financial market projections obtained by the Power360 indicated that the country would grow 0.3% in the period compared to the 1st quarter of 2023, when economic activity rose 1.9%. The progress, therefore, was higher than expected.

The GDP preview, measured by the IBC-Br (Economic Activity Index) of the BC(Central Bank), signaled an increase of 0.43% in the 2nd quarter compared to the previous quarter. The GDP Monitor, on the other hand, FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas) estimated that Brazilian economic activity increased 0.2% in the period.

On July 19, the Ministry of Finance also pointed to an increase of 0.3% for the 2nd quarter.