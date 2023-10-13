Foreign investors withdrew R$ 1.2 billion from the Stock Exchange this month until Tuesday (Oct 10), latest data available

Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), ended the week at 115,754 points, with a drop of 1.11% this Friday (13.Oct.2023). During the week, it rose 1.39%. The commercial dollar closed at R$5.09, up 0.77% in the last trading session and down 1.41% in the week.

In the United States, the Dow Jones rose 0.12% this Friday (Oct 13). The S&P 500 fell 0.50%.

Used to measure confidence in the economy, the 5-year country risk, or CDS (Credit Default Swap), registered 178 points this Friday (13.Oct.2023). 1 year ago (October 13, 2022), it recorded 297 points.

Foreign investors withdraw R$1.2 billion from the Stock Exchange this month until Tuesday (Oct 13), the latest data available. For the year, the balance is positive at R$8 billion. When considering primary offerings (IPOs) and secondary offerings (follow-ons), the result is positive at R$18.8 billion.