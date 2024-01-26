Foreign investors withdrew R$5.6 billion from the Stock Exchange this month until Wednesday (Jan. 24), the latest data available

Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed at 128,967 points this Friday (January 26, 2024). It rose 0.62% in the last trading session and 1.04% in the week. The dollar closed at R$4.91, down 0.24%. During the week, it fell 0.32%.

In the United States, the Dow Jones rose 0.16% this Friday. The S&P 500 fell 0.07%.

Used to measure confidence in the economy, country risk, or CDS (Credit Default Swap, in English) aged 5, recorded 140 points this Friday (26th January). 1 year ago, on January 26, 2023, it registered 239.

Foreign investors withdrew R$5.6 billion from the Stock Exchange this month until Wednesday (Jan. 24), the latest data available.