A survey by Einar Rivero, from Elos Ayta Consultoria, showed that the state-owned company gained R$40.9 billion in market value

The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), hit a nominal cut this Monday (Aug 26, 2024). It closed at 136,888 points, up 0.94%. The shares of Petrobras boosted the index. A survey by Einar Rivero, from Elos Ayta Consultoria, showed that the state-owned company gained R$40.9 billion in market value this Monday (Aug 26).

Petrobras common shares (PETR3) rose 8.96% to R$42.92. The oil company’s preferred shares (PETR4) rose 7.26% to R$39.57.

The price of oil has risen on the international market. For November 2024, the barrel type brent was valued at US$80.17, up 2.58% at 4:53 p.m. Brasília time. The Libyan government has suspended all production and export of commodity by political disputes.

According to Reuterstotal oil production was about 1.18 million barrels per day in July. The bank Morgan Stanley also improved the perspective and analysis on the company’s assets in New York, the ADRs (American Depositary Receipt). The report sparked optimism and contributed to the rise in shares on the B3.