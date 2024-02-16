Ibovespa closed at 128,725.88 points; foreign investors withdrew R$14 billion in 2024

Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed this Friday (16.Feb.2024) at 128,725.88 points, an increase of 0.72%. During the week, it rose 0.55%.

The 3 major North American stock exchanges registered a fall. The Dow Jones index fell 0.37% on the day – closing at 38,627.99. Nasdaq, in turn, fell 0.82% (to 15,775.65 points), while S&P500 fell 0.48% (to 5,005.57 points).

Here is the infographic with the main scholarships:

Dollar

The commercial dollar closed at R$4.97 on the day, down 0.04%. During the week, however, the US currency rose 0.10%.

Brazil Risk

Used to measure confidence in the economy, the 5-year country risk, or CDS (Credit Default Swap), reached 132 points this Friday (Feb 16). 1 year ago (16.Feb.2023), it recorded 219 points.

The lower the index, the greater the country's credibility in attracting foreign investors.

Foreign capital

Foreign investors withdrew R$6.1 billion from the Stock Exchange this month until Wednesday (14.Feb), the latest data available. For the year, the balance is negative at R$14.0 billion.

When considering initial offerings (IPOs) and secondary offerings (follow-ons), the result for the year is negativetivo at R$13.3 billion.