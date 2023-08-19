Ibovespa had a decrease of 2.25% in the week; dollar closed at R$ 4.97 this Friday (18.Aug.2023)
Ibovespathe main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), ended this Friday (18.Aug.2023) at 115,408 points – an increase of 0.37% on the day. In the week, it presented a retreat of 2.25%.
The day’s result interrupted a cycle of 13 consecutive declines, the biggest in history. Before, B3’s last positive result had been on July 31, when it recorded a rise of 1.46%, at 121,943 points.
Among the US stock exchanges, none registered an increase in the accumulated of the last 7 days. The result comes in the week that the Fed (Central Bank of the country) released the minutes of the meeting that raised interest rates from 5.25% to 5.5% per annum in July. In the document, the Fed indicated its willingness to raise the indicator even more.
Read other economic indicators of the week:
- dollar – The US currency closed at R$ 4.97, down 0.27% this Friday. In the week, rose 1.31%;
- foreign capital – inforeign investors withdrew BRL 8.6 billion on the Stock Exchange this month up to Wednesday (16.Aug), latest data available. In the year, the balance is positive at R$ 15.5 billion. When considering initial offerings (IPOs) and secondary (follow-ons), the result for the year is positive by R$ 26 billion;
- Brazil Risk – used to measure confidence in the economy, the country risk registered 181 points this Friday (Aug.18). 1 year ago (18.Aug.2022), it registered 251.
