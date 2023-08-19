Ibovespa had a decrease of 2.25% in the week; dollar closed at R$ 4.97 this Friday (18.Aug.2023)

Ibovespathe main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), ended this Friday (18.Aug.2023) at 115,408 points – an increase of 0.37% on the day. In the week, it presented a retreat of 2.25%.

The day’s result interrupted a cycle of 13 consecutive declines, the biggest in history. Before, B3’s last positive result had been on July 31, when it recorded a rise of 1.46%, at 121,943 points.

Among the US stock exchanges, none registered an increase in the accumulated of the last 7 days. The result comes in the week that the Fed (Central Bank of the country) released the minutes of the meeting that raised interest rates from 5.25% to 5.5% per annum in July. In the document, the Fed indicated its willingness to raise the indicator even more.

Read other economic indicators of the week:

dollar – The US currency closed at R$ 4.97, down 0.27% this Friday. In the week, rose 1.31%;

The foreign capital – i nforeign investors withdrew BRL 8.6 billion on the Stock Exchange this month up to Wednesday (16.Aug), latest data available. In the year, the balance is positive at R$ 15.5 billion. When considering initial offerings (IPOs) and secondary ( follow-ons ), the result for the year is positive by R$ 26 billion;