Foreign investors invested R$ 8.9 billion in B3 until Wednesday (25.jan), latest data available

The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed at 112,316 points this Friday (27.jan.2022). It recorded a drop of 1.63% compared to the previous day. In the week, rose 0.25%.

US stocks ended the day higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.08% and the S&P500 was up 0.25%.

The dollar rose 0.73% to R$5.11. The quotation of the North American currency has fallen by 1.84% since last Friday (20.jan).

BRAZIL RISK

Used to measure foreign investor confidence in the Brazilian economy, country risk –or CDS (Credit Default Swap) of 5 years – recorded 238 points this Friday (27.jan).

1 year ago (27.jan.2022), the indicator was at 223 points.

FOREIGN CAPITAL

Foreign investors placed BRL 8.9 billion on the Stock Exchange this month until Wednesday (January 25, 2022), the latest data available.